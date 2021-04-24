Colby calls for confrontation in the cage with the winner between Usman and Masvidal

Colby Covington will be in attendance tonight at UFC 261 and has a desire to get in the cage.

Colby has a rivalry with both and is also eager to return to contest the belt. If we add to that the possibility of avenging his defeat against Usman, or settling pending accounts with his friend turned enemy Masvidal, the motivation is twofold.

Covington also has the support of Dana White, apparently. The UFC president has ensured that no matter who wins at UFC 261, Colby is the next challenger in line. Covington hopes that Dana will back up his words and allow him to enter the cage today at the end of the event, to make the next fight official.

“I hope Dana organizes it. I would love to come in and see the winner in the eye and let them know that I am next. So fans can see how they cower and hide looking for a way out or “retirement.” I hope I can see eye to eye in there, but I don’t know if there will be enough men in the arena to stop me from what I’m going to do to the winner. “

Although Colby says he is eager to face both, he has doubts that either of the two fights will come to fruition. Covington assures that both Usman and Masvidal are trying to avoid it and does not rule out that they continue to do so.

“I would prefer it to be Usman. We have unfinished business. I have the bad taste in my mouth from the first fight. The fans also have that bad taste in their mouths. That fight has to be done again. It is the best fight that can be done and it is the fight that the fans deserve. But honestly, he’s already talking about retiring, so I don’t think that will happen. He’s probably going to retire so he won’t face me. Masvidal doesn’t want to fight me. He’s been rejecting that fight for a year now. He knows who his daddy is. Jorge Masvidal is my son, and he knows it. “

