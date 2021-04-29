Colbrelli finishes the first mountain day with a sprint, Dennis continues to lead

04/29/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Sonny colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) was the fastest sprint among the 50 runners who disputed for speed the victory in the second stage of the Tour de Romandie between La Neuveville and Saint Imier, with a route of 165 kilometers, in which the Australian Rohan dennis (Ineos), kept the yellow leader jersey.

At last came a victory that resisted Sonny colbrelli (Desenzano del Garda, 30 years old), second the day before after Sagan, in a disputed and tight sprint where he raised his arms with a time of 4h.21.42, ahead of the New Zealander Patrick Bevin (Israel Start Up) and the Swiss Marc Hisrchi (UAE Emirates). An arrival reduced to less than half the peloton, but that included all the favorites of the general. Marc Soler it occupied the tenth place.

In the general without changes. Rohan dennis held the lead smoothly, now with Bevin in second place thanks to the bonus and then the heads of Ineos, Geraint thomas Y Richie porte. The first Spanish is Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), seventh to 14 seconds. Ion Izagirre is fifteen to 21 seconds and to usually do appears in the square 23 to 27.

The Colombian Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López He is the first man of Movistar, thirteenth to 19 seconds, pending the key mountain day next Saturday. Day for the actors of the general, with 7 ports and 3,300 meters of total unevenness. A mountain stage with a sprint ending. At the beginning, 6 men escaped, including the Italian from Movistar Villella and the Ecuadorian from EF Education Jonathan Caicedo, next to Taaramäe, Tolhoek, Hamilton Y Hermann Pernsteiner.

Ineos is always in command of the platoon, pursuing a controlled escape in around 2 minutes. The sextet together surpassed the heights of Prêles, Chaumont, Les Bugnenets and Mont Crosin, until the turning point of the stage arrived.

Climbing Les Pontins (2nd, 4.1 kms at 8.4% and 12 ramps) attacked in front of the 34-year-old Estonian veteran Rein taarama (Intermarché), a winner of the Giro y Vuelta and Vuelta a Burgos stage, spurred by the proximity of a peloton that circulated at 1.40, still united and with the favorites scoring in the lead, always to the sound that Ineos played.

Taaramae capped off with 2 minutes. Nobody moved through the hierarchy, listlessly. The greats decided, if anything, to play the cards in the last difficulty of the first serious mountain day, La Vue des Alpes (1st. 7.8 km at 6.7% with sections of 9, whose first ramps reached the Estonian with the illusions intact.

His former companions on the run were already integrated into the vastness of the group, still without significant movements 25 kilometers from Saint Imier, a city in the canton of Bern. But the port ended up devouring the last survivor of the day’s adventure, 4 kms to the top.

There were some movements without consistency, but the leader Rohan Dennis prevented the joys of others. He went on to do the work of a gregarious man dressed in the yellow jersey, leading his heads of line around, Geraint thomas Y Richie porte. Marc Soler Y “Superman” Lopez They came up towed by the Ineos train.

Without novelty in the ascent between the men of the general. Dennis crowned in the lead, faced the descent in command of operations, led the group to the immediate vicinity of the sprint and stepped aside for the sprinters to decide with his yellow jersey tucked away and their leaders in safekeeping.

Bahrain launched the sprint with Caruso, got to wheel Colbrelli and the Lombard is not forgiven. It took a very worked victory. The 27th of his professional career and the third for his team this season. A triumph of justice.

This Friday the third stage will be held, starting and finishing in Estavayer, with a route of 172 kilometers.