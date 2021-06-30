Colbert and Nyambayar will fight for the WBA interim belt this Saturday

Chris Colbert will make the second defense of his interim WBA super featherweight title this Saturday against tough challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The American is one of the most striking fighters today, although his popularity continues to grow. The Brooklyn native is just 24 years old and has a great boxing style, with good movement, excellent defense and a high volume of punches that makes all his fights interesting.

“Prime Time” won the belt on January 18, 2020 with a wide unanimous decision victory over Jezreel Corrales of Panama. In December, he returned to the ring to make his first defense and solved it with a technical knockout in 11 rounds against the Panamanian Jaime Arboleda in a demonstration of dominance.

Now he will have the Mongol Nyambayar in front of him. He took the fight a few weeks apart, but he comes with a great record and is a dangerous challenger for the champion. He is 29 years old and has defeated opponents such as Oscar Escandón and Claudio Marrero.

The weigh-in ceremony will take place on Friday, where they must weigh 130 pounds to qualify for the fight. On Saturday they will go into the ring to fight for the belt.

Colbert has 15 wins, is undefeated, and has knocked out 6 opponents, while Nyambayar has 12 wins, 1 loss, and 9 knockouts.