Colau, Rhodes, Ambrossi, Dulceida … the celebrities who have left Twitter scared off by “hatred” and insults

Last Sunday the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, announced through her profiles on Facebook and Instagram that had closed his Twitter account, since as he has explained the “away” from the objectives of making “good politics” and improving people’s lives.

How complex it is to achieve large numbers of followers on Twitter and the repercussion that this may entail has been able to stop many from making the decision, as the mayor herself explained in her statement: “There are people close to me who told me:”You’re crazy? With almost a million followers and dedicating yourself to politics… You can’t leave Twitter! ”

However, he decided to close the account since “unfortunately, in recent years it is known to all that the network has been filled with fake and anonymous profiles that intoxicate and incite hatred “.

Colau’s decision adds to the one that many other well-known people have taken. Actresses, musicians, influencers, politicians … public figures in general have left the platform chased away by criticism and insults they received on the social network.

James rhodes

The most recent is the case of the British pianist and writer, James Rhodes, who announced that he was leaving Twitter last January. Rhodes, whose account was especially active, decided to end his profile on this platform due to the constant critical messages.

“Focusing a lot on creative matters at the moment. I have left Twitter (as many of you have suggested) – things seem a little friendlier here. Well, back to work, “he wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account along with a photo of him playing the piano.

Dulceida

The case of the influencer known as Dulceida (Aida Domènech) occurred after a controversy on social networks, caused by the publication of a photograph in which he presented his fashion collection, where it was criticized that on other occasions he had campaigned in favor of the diversity of bodies and did not use women like that for his collection.

This episode caused him to decide to permanently close his account. According to a nearby source consulted by Divinity, “Dulceida she’s sick of the fierce and gratuitous criticism. Twitter has become a social network of deep hatred, in which people allow themselves to insult and abuse without revealing their identity. “

Javier Ambrossi

The actor and creator of series such as Paquita Salas or Veneno, Javier Ambrossi, closed his Twitter account in solidarity with Dulceida. The successful producer explained his decision like this: “I do not want to continue participating in this false reality where respect for others is constantly being disregarded, it is harassed, lies are multiplied, things are exaggerated, false rivers of opinion are generated and that, the truth, many times makes me feel bad ”.

“I think we are reaching limits of radicalism that I do not share and border on danger“Ambrossi said.

Zahara

Another recent case is that of the singer Zahara, who despite not having closed your account has stopped using it and it will only serve to “inform about concerts and to tell things about the musical or crazy projects that arise”.

In her farewell tweet, the artist explained that “it causes her profound discomfort to see how polarized everything is, the hatred that is given off in many interactions and how any possibility of debate has disappeared “.

“Every day I feel like tweeting less, I think anything I say is going to offend someone and, whether or not it is so, it has ended up conditioning me and somehow self-censoring me, “said Zahara, who acknowledged that Twitter had ceased to be fun for her and that is why she said goodbye after eleven years of activity on the blue platform.