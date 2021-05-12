Colau puts on the table 85 million to help vulnerable neighborhoods in other metropolitan municipalities

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, seeks that the Neighborhood Plan that exists in Barcelona to enrich local public policies in those with higher vulnerability indicators extends beyond the Catalan capital, and has moved to achieve it. This Wednesday he announced that he had proposed to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB) that the 85 million euros that the City Council will contribute to this body this mandate is allocated to the cReaction of a Metropolitan Neighborhood Plan. Its objective would be to promote actions in the neighborhoods of the most disadvantaged municipalities of the metropolitan area.

“It is a winning proposal. I cannot imagine any mayor saying no,” said the Councilor for the Presidency, Budget and Neighborhood Plan, Jordi Martí, who explained that The idea is that initially, only Barcelona contributes money, and that over time other populations do as well. He has also said that the initiative can serve as a “lever to squeeze the Generalitat” to promote a Neighborhood Law throughout Catalonia.

The councilor has made these statements during the presentation of the Neighborhood Plan 2021-2024 in Sant Andreu and Sant Martí, which plans to allocate a total of 26.6 million euros to these districts Barcelonans. 13.6 million will be for the first -where they will perform in Trinitat Vella, Bon Pastor and Baró de Viver- and 13 for the second -in which the performances will be in El Besòs i el Maresme and La Verneda i la Pau-. It will affect, above all, education, public health, social rights, community action and public space.

A large part of the investment, nine million euros, will be to build on the site that now occupies the old Pere IV del Besòs cinema, an equipment building for residents. This was committed in the 2017-2020 Neighborhood Plan and the works were to begin in 2019 to finish between 2021 and 2022. However, they will begin at the beginning of next year with the objective of finishing in September 2024.

At first it was expected that the building would house the administrative headquarters of the Sant Martí district, but finally it will accommodate an auditorium, the Ramon d’Alòs-Moner library -which is now in the civic center- and the new facilities of CAP Besòs.

