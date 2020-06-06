a hearing was held at the request of Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera in order to expose some alleged conflicts that your child is experiencing Andreas with her mother Paulina Rubio; everything seemed to indicate that Colate was seeking full custody of the minor. Now, the businessman claims that this information is wrong. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> A few weeks ago, a hearing was held at the request of Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera in order to expose some alleged conflicts that your child is experiencing Andreas with her mother Paulina Rubio; everything seemed to indicate that Colate was seeking full custody of the minor. Now, the businessman assures that this information is wrong.

The sun rises (TV image). “And so I will continue, I have no intention of separating my son from his mother, what I do want is to change some issues so that my son is better.” “Data-reactid =” 24 “>” In no case am I asking custody and as I have explained many times, I have sacrificed a lot of my professional life, my personal life, and I have sacrificed many things so that my son has his father and mother [Paulina Rubio] close, ”Vallejo-Nágera clarified to the Mexican television program Sale el Sol (Imagen TV). “And so I will continue, I have no intention of separating my son from his mother, what I do want is to change some issues so that my son is better.”

Regarding the drug analysis that Paulina Rubio carried out voluntarily, the Spanish clarified that he never requested it and he was puzzled by this decision, despite the fact that at the aforementioned hearing Nicolás Vallejo made hints in this regard that the judge considered and for which, according to the defense of the singer, this study was carried out, which left the authority more relaxed.

“My impression was, let’s say, of not understanding why he is doing this because nobody has asked him to do a drug test, we [sus abogados y él] we haven’t [solicitado]. I do not [lo] I have asked, I have never spoken of it; moreover, I have only defended it with the theme of the famous video, ”he warned. “It seemed to me one of the many reasons why I said that the [última] I found the audience absurd, but I also found it unintelligent. “

The new hearing will take place on July 22.

