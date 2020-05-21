Things between Colate Vállejo-Nágera and Paulino Rubio have not been going well at all for a while now. The ex-marriage was divorced eight years ago and the tensions between the two have been constant since then, courts in between. But during this quarantine, the ex-partner has gotten into A new public confrontation after a live on the singer’s viralized in which she appeared in a sorry state.

The images led the businessman to interpose a lawsuit against the Mexican artist accusing her of “unstable and erratic behavior” and requesting sole custody of the son they share, Andrea Nicolás, nine years old. Just a few weeks ago he got to know that his request had been rejected by the Miami judge in charge of the case, but that has not stopped Colate from ceasing his efforts to insist on the alleged mental imbalance of his ex-wife.

And it is that today the magazine Lecturas has exclusively published some statements of the former contestant of ‘Survivors’ that highlight their family concerns and your willingness to continue through legal channels to protect your little one. “I ask for a change in terms regarding the decisions we make about our son,” he said, before launching the first rebuke at Paulina: “It is very difficult to make joint decisions with someone whom you have to contact through lawyers.”

The businessman has insisted that his intention was not to take things that far, but recent events have forced him to do so. “I wanted to go the good way, but I had to resort to urgent justice because he sent me to the police at home. He accused me of kidnapping the boy”, has referred. Colate also wanted to make clear his current little confidence in the singer, about which he assures that “is not acting rationally” and “does not do normal things”. In fact, Colate’s uneasiness is such that, as confirmed by the aforementioned media, he has been forced to request “a psychological test from Paulina”.

As for the controversial video, and despite the fact that the businessman had already stated at the time that he had not been surprised, Colate has acknowledged that “After seeing him I had a hard time taking my son back to that house”. In addition, as added, “The judge himself decided to see him and was quite concerned.”