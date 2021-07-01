Colangelo believes LeBron James will not return to the Olympic team at 36

07/01/2021

On at 07:00 CEST

.

“Father Time takes its toll,” said former American basketball coach and director Jerry Colangelo to signify that at 36 years of age the star LeBron James will hardly consider being part of the olympic team. “I think his time is over,” he said in an interview with ESPN, recalling the “appreciated” contribution he made to the US team at the London Games in 2012, the last of three Olympic appearances he had. James began his cycle in Athens 2004, which ended with a disappointing bronze medal. In Beijing 2008 and London the gold was hung. In total he played 68 games. His absence in 2016 he himself regretted.

This year for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, the United States team only has two players who were in those of Rio de Janeiro 2016, the forward Kevin Durant (Brooklyn) and power forward Draymond green (Golden State).

The inclusion of the power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin love, a former teammate of James, has drawn the most scrutiny and controversy as well. Colangelo defended the addition of Love to the list, arguing that the team needed another great man to have more options at the positions of number four and five. “Most of the prominent tall men in the NBA are international players. They are not Americans. We have not developed great players like they have done in other countries,” Colangelo said.