Coladera ‘swallows two people’ during heavy rain in Chiapas

The body of one of the two people who were swept away by the current generated by a heavy rain and sucked into a sewer, was located at the height where the Sabinal River and the Grijalva River flow at the entrance to the Sumidero Canyon.

It should be remembered that the two people were dragged by a strong stream of water and sucked into a sewer, on the night of June 11 in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

According to Civil Protection, the body, also recognized by the father of the deceased today, belongs to Giovanni “N”, 23 years old. Local authorities continue to search for the second person.

At the time of the events, the victims were traveling aboard a compact March-type vehicle, in the company of three other people, including a minor, who survived.

jcp