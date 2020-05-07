COKE BELDA – 4

One of my favorite words is goldsmith, a wonderful term that comes from the French orfèvre whose Latin roots seem to derive from auri ‘gold’ and faber ‘architect’. What a fantastic word and what a great definition for a trade: to be an architect of gold or precious materials.

Being a Goldsmith has transcended the field of small sculpture to extend its meaning to other arts including music. COKE BELDA is a clear example of Goldsmith Musical and even more after listening to his fourth work titled simply “4”.

Coke Belda is an architect of the song, quite a designer, designer and director of that precious material that is the melodies. Sounds like 1968, in my opinion, one of the great pieces of his work and an example of a major work of pop sound architecture. A simple base, acoustic guitar and percussion, but solid while the height is achieved by introducing magnificent vocal harmonies with doubled voices that seem to rise to the infinite sky. A classic creative solution, but of effective beauty. A song that supposes his Melody Fair (or Fair of the Melody) as his beloved Bee Gees would say and that he repeats in the delicious pastoral «Believe».

Coke Belda uses various jewelry techniques to assemble his creations, so sometimes he leaves true melodic filigree based on sewing on that beatlesque powerpop sheet a lot of threads of voices, guitars, keyboards as if it were a McCartney, something evident in the Initial “Thank You, Paul”, although I have to say that in her and her sister “6 × 8 Basement” there is something to be said by that son of Sir Paul who is Roger Manning. In other compositions he uses sound edging from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Harrison or Petty, as occurs in that diptych formed by «Broken Circle» and his pastoral reprise that closes the LP, «Simply Love», with that classic guitar beauty; while in others he uses the punch for more forceful works such as “Harlan”, “Kentucky”, an explosive mix of American rock and Beatle influence or in the powerpopera with new wave reliefs from “Your Eyes”.

Every creation, every work, must have its dome that must serve to show the artist’s seal and grandeur, in “4” the dome is “Watching You”, with those interchangeable pilasters of Beach Boys harmonies and the Beatles rhythmic base, but with tiles made up of princely guitar solos and keyboards. A small piece containing the greatest of arts.

“4” is all a creative effort that exalts its author as an architect of high school pop goldsmithing, or better said of gold.

