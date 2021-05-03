COIT will collaborate with Vantage Towers | News | Communications

The agreement includes the collaboration of the infrastructure operator in institutional acts, both in the COIT as well as its demarcations, enriching with its extensive experience the knowledge of the collegiate. What’s more, The COIT will encourage Vantage Towers to trust the College to approve and control technical telecommunications projects in the deployment of its network.

At the signing of the agreement, the COIT were present Marta Balenciaga, dean-president; Juan Carlos López, member of the Governing Board and Adrián Nogales, director of Institutional Relations. On behalf of Vantage Towers, Blanca Ceña, president of the Board of Directors and CEO, and Víctor Correa, Business Development Manager for Spain participated. The agreement, which begins after a good understanding between the parties, will deepen the mutual communication of the two entities. Vantage Towers, a gold sponsor in the #Pioneras_IT 2021 AwardIt will also have a space for disclosure and publicity in the BIT magazine.

COIT signs a collaboration agreement with Vantage Towers.

Also in the agreement is raised the generation of positioning and networking, which can be translated into a working group of its own in order to develop webinars and technical conferences between the two entities.

The channeling of job offers that may be of interest to the parties is another of the lines of the agreement, which adds to the interest on the part of the COIT that Vantage Towers continue to collaborate in events and activities. In this way, the College will encourage the company’s experts to participate in the COIT working groups. On the other hand, given that the operator has made expressions of interest on the occasion of the European Recovery Funds, the COIT will be able to play a supporting role in this process.