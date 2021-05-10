COIT and AEC define the mobility model of the future and smart roads | News | Infrastructures

COIT and AEC define the mobility model of the future and smart roads.

The Official College of Telecommunications Engineers(COIT) and Spanish Highway Association (AEC) have signed a framework agreement by virtue of which both entities initiate a line of collaboration in the field of connected and autonomous mobility and digitization of road infrastructures.

The agreement, to which the dean-president of the COIT, Marta Balenciaga, and the president of the AEC, Juan Francisco Lazcano, have given a letter of nature, is circumscribed in the common objective of participating actively in the definition of the mobility model of the future, generating innovative proposals that contribute to sustainable, safe and connected mobility.

One of the keys to the success of vehicle automation resides in the implementation of technologies that guarantee the availability, reliability, effectiveness, efficiency and security of communications, an aspect in which the role of Telecommunication Engineers is fundamental. It is precisely at this point that the synergies of this group with the public and private organizations that make up the Spanish Road Association become more evident, taking into account that the AEC has been deepening for several years the characteristics and differentiating elements of the “Smart roads”, roads designed to respond to those challenges.

Signing of the agreement between COIT and AEC.

Technology transfer and training in issues such as cybersecurity and data protection They are also crucial for the signatories of this agreement, which also represents a new step in the necessary confluence required by a cross-cutting field of research such as connected and autonomous mobility, and the digitization of infrastructures.

The agreement has a duration of 12 months, counting from the date of its signature.