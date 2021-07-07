CoinShares to Acquire Elwood Technologies Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ETF Index

CoinShares International Limited, Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, has announced the acquisition of Elwood Technologies’ index business, Global Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF, which offers exposure to international companies that generate profits from blockchain technology.

Invesco Blockchain ETF has accumulated more than $ 1 billion in assets since its inception in 2019. In addition to index building activity, Elwood built a world-class equity research team focused on companies in the digital asset space.

The equity research unit will join CoinShares and benefit from its scalability. However, there will be no change to the Elwood Index and there will be no impact on the Invesco Blockchain ETF. In addition, it will continue to publish research on cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related stocks.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti commented on the acquisition:

“As the popularity of ETFs continues to grow, we have seen a notable dispersion of performance among strategies targeting similar exposures. As investors seek exposure to cryptocurrencies, as well as stocks that benefit from blockchain technology. “

Bitcoin ETF

Reduce the management gap

The collaboration between CoinShares and Invesco will serve to bridge the gap between traditional asset management and cryptocurrencies, while expanding the connectivity of both companies with investors and global institutional allocators.

With $ 1,505 million in assets under management as of May 31, 2021, Invesco is one of the world’s largest asset managers offering a wide range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities, and was the first institutional asset manager in the world to introduce a blockchain-focused thematic ETF through its partnership with Elwood in March 2019.

