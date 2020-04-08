SANTIAGO, Apr 8 (.) – Currencies and stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, cut off from the bulk of international markets that were falling as expectations of a slowdown in the coronavirus crisis faded, raising fear among agents. to the economic impact of the pandemic.

* Global stocks fell on Wednesday as the death toll from the coronavirus increased and after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the pandemic.

* COVID-19 hospitalizations appeared to be flattening in New York State, but deaths in the United States rose by a record of more than 1,800.

* The Mexican peso traded at the closing at 24.0940 per dollar, with a gain of 0.83% compared to the . reference price on Tuesday. Although previously the weight fell almost 2% to 24,738 units.

* The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index of the Mexican stock market, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid companies in the market, rose 0.12% to 34,567.78 points. In the two previous days, the stock market accumulated an advance of 4.39% due to expectations that the rate of spread of the virus began to slow down in some regions.

* The Brazilian real rose 1.63% to 5.1432 units per dollar, close to a three-week high, while the Bovespa stock index rose 3.36% to 78,926 points.

* In Argentina, the peso depreciated 0.14%, to 65.16 units per dollar, while the Merval index of the Buenos Aires stock exchange grew 4.95%, and accumulated an advance of 5.71 % in a reduced week for Easter holidays.

* The Chilean peso appreciated 0.72%, at 848.00 / 848.30 units per dollar after reversing early losses on a volatile day. Meanwhile, the main index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, rose 1.3% to 3,759.76 points.

* “The high volatility that the exchange rate has had today (Wednesday), is a clear sign of the nervousness that affects the markets and it is very likely that we will behave similar to yesterday (Tuesday) in which the peso showed wide gains and the day ended in decline, “said a foreign currency operator.

* The Colombian peso moderated its initial rise and closed at 3,898.50 units per dollar, an increase of 0.27% compared to Tuesday’s close; while the COLCAP Index of the Colombian Stock Exchange changed the opening trend and gained 2.04% to 1,187, 13 points, driven by the titles of the oil company Ecopetrol and companies in the financial sector.

* The Peruvian sol yielded first-hour gains and closed with a 0.2% drop, while the benchmark for the stock market rose 0.93%.

Quotes at 21.00 GMT

Stock indices Quote Var pct Var pct

MSCI Emerging markets 878.15 2.85 -21.22

MSCI Latin America 1,619.5 2.91 -44.49

Bovespa Brasil 78,624.62 2.97 -32.0123

CPI Mexico 34,567.78 0.12 -20.61

Argentina MerVal 28,017.59 4.95 -32.77

COLCAP Colombia 1,187.13 2.04 -28.59

IPSA Chile 3,759.51 1.29 ND

Selective Peru 357.02 0.93 -30.32

Dollar against currencies Quote Var pct Var pct

Brazilian real 5.1208 1.99 -21.52

Mexican peso 24.0050 1.28 -21.15

Chilean peso 846.0 1.72 -10.72

Colombian peso 3,897.35 0.16 -15.66

Peruvian sol 3,3698 -0.2 -1.86

Argentine peso 64.97 -0.65 -8.38

(Report by Froilán Romero. Additional report by María Cervantes in Lima, Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires, Nelson Bocanegra in Bogotá.)