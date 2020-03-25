LIMA, Mar 25 (.) – Latin American stock markets and most currencies strengthened on Wednesday after US senators and advisers to Donald Trump announced that they reached an agreement to give the billionaire the green light a stimulus package .

* US Senators will vote Wednesday on a $ 2 trillion economic plan, a bipartisan effort to alleviate the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic in that country. [nL1N2BI0BY]

* “All these measures are unprecedented for a situation that does not have one either,” said Juan Pérez, currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. “The 2008 crisis and the World Wars also saw a lot of money move, but it is now being delivered while nobody can do anything. “

* In Mexico, the peso appreciated 2.2% and the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index <.MXX> of the Mexican stock market gained 0.75%. =>

* In Brazil, the real added 0.64%, while the Bovespa stock index <.BVSP> It was up 2.59%.

* In Argentina, the peso fell 0.64%, while the stock market <.MERV> advanced 8.3%. = rasl>

* For its part, the Colombian peso strengthened 0.59%, while the COLCAP index on the stock market <.COLCAP> 3.79% was valued. = rr>

* The Chilean peso was stable, while the IPSA index <.SPIPSA> of the Santiago Stock Exchange climbed 4.45%. => = cl>

* In Peru, the currency rose 0.42% and the benchmark for the Lima stock exchange <.SPBLPSPT> lost 0.04%. = pe> =>

Quotes at 1603 GMT

Stock indices Quote Var pct Var pct

MSCI Markets 801.66 5.73 -28.08

MSCI Latin America 1,498.04 8.32 -48.66

Bovespa Brazil <.BVSP> 71,896.13 3.11 -37.8305

CPI Mexico <.MXX> 35,115.68 1.59 -19.35

Argentina MerVal <.MERV> 25,966.85 8,692 -14.33

COLCAP Colombia <.COLCAP> 999.48 8.22 -39.88

IPSA Chile <.SPIPSA> 3,044.48 5.17 -40.36

Selective Peru 380.34 -0.6 -25.77

Dollar against currencies Quote Var pct Var pct

Brazilian real 5.0520 0.92 -20.46 =>

Mexican Peso 24.4000 1.84 -22.41 =>

Chilean peso 847.1 -0.25 -11.02 = cl>

Colombian peso 4,094.05 0.37 -19.74 =>

Peruvian sol 3.4897 0.7 -5.24 = pe>

Argentine peso 64.05 -0.64 -6.59 = rasl>

(Report by María Cervantes in Lima, Nelson Bocanegra in Bogotá, Froilán Romero in Santiago, Noé Torres and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City, Edited by Manuel Farías)