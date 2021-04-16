CoinEx creates fiat-to-crypto gateway for Latin America in partnership with Paxful

Hong Kong, April 16, 2021 – CoinEx, a global and professional provider of cryptocurrency exchange services, is pleased to announce its new global strategic partnership with peer-to-peer fintech market leader Paxful, to support the exchange of fiat to crypto in Latin America.

This integration will allow CoinEx users to buy Bitcoin directly using Paxful’s peer-to-peer network, this network includes Argentine Peso (ARS), Mexican Peso (MXN), Colombian Peso (COP), Chilean Peso (CLP) , Peruvian Sol (PEN) and Brazilian Real (BRL), through CoinEx Fiat Gateway.

“Latin America is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world, but today many people do not have easy access to bank accounts, which is a determining factor in the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Paxful offers users a variety of ways to buy cryptocurrencies, this strategic partnership makes buying crypto more convenient and accessible for Spanish-speaking users, ”said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx.

We are very happy about this alliance with CoinEx. The CoinEx marketplace will allow us to reach more people and bring the benefits of cryptocurrencies to a wider audience, said Jean Ng, VP of Growth at Paxful.

The collaboration between CoinEx and Paxful represents another step towards the internationalization of the exchange. CoinEx is now compatible with the Spanish version and will continue to improve customer service with a greater focus on the local market; More CoinEx implementations are expected in the Spanish-speaking region in the future.

To celebrate the alliance, CoinEx and Paxful launch a joint promotion activity: Every day from April 16 to 23, 2021, users who have registered after April 1 and who complete a deposit to CoinEx through Paxful will receive a 10 USD Airdrop on CET. It will be given away 10,000 USD in CET in total.

About CoinEx

CoinEx is a global and professional provider of cryptocurrency exchange services. CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with an investment led by Bitmain and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports spot trading, perpetual contracts, and other derivatives. Its service reaches global users in almost 100 countries / regions with various languages ​​available, such as Spanish, English, Chinese, Russia, etc.

About Paxful

Paxful is a peer-to-peer Fintech where people can make payments, transactions and send money through the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.

It was founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, with a mission to help all people have equal access to finances no matter who they are or where they are.

The platform has more than 5 million users, who can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) with almost 400 different payment methods.

Ray Youssef, Co-Founder and CEO of Paxful, created the “Built with Bitcoin” Foundation with the goal of helping people access education and water. To date, the foundation has built four schools (two in Rwanda, one in Kenya, and one in Nigeria); has provided health and food supplies in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, and educational resources in India for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Built with Bitcoin Foundation is funded by Paxful and in part by donations from its users.

