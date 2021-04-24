CoinEx Ambassador Program: Earn up to 50% commission and a monthly salary of up to $ 500

The global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx updates the Ambassador Program with the aim of promoting the development of the cryptocurrency industry and creating mutual benefits for more users.

The CoinEx Ambassador Program allows users to create unique referral links that invite their friends to sign up and trade on CoinEx, if someone signs up via the link they will automatically be credited as a referral. CoinEx Ambassadors receive up to 50% of the referral commission generated by their referred users for an unlimited time, including Spot trading, Margin trading, and Perpetual.

In this program update, CoinEx simplifies ambassador requirements, introduces universal goals, increases referral reward, and pays in USDT. CoinEx is now open for the recruitment of the ambassador from the Spanish-speaking area to further develop the Spanish market, and will continue to focus on the local market.

Additionally, CoinEx pays monthly salaries to ambassadors who have completed marketing tasks. Marketing tasks include, but are not limited to, creating and translating content in Spanish, participating in promoting CoinEx, and building a community for users in Spanish. The monthly salary range is $ 200 to $ 500 and depends on the number of marketing tasks accomplished. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, media writers, and content creators are welcome to become CoinEx marketing ambassadors.

Since the CoinEx Marketing Ambassador program was launched, three ambassadors from Latin America have joined the program to achieve goals of professional growth and financial benefits.

“CoinEx really cares about its users, it focuses on researching the assets they list, while the CoinEx ecosystem is constantly growing and gradually people begin to see the real potential that there is. I am gaining valuable experience here. Said Eduardo Farid, one of the best CoinEx ambassadors. He is from Mexico.

To become a CoinEx Ambassador, you can apply here.

In April 2021, CoinEx adds support for the Spanish language and now Latin American users can buy BTC directly through Paxful on CoinEx.

About CoinEx

CoinEx is a global and professional provider of cryptocurrency exchange services, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with an investment led by Bitmain and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports spot trading, perpetual contracts, and other derivatives. Its service reaches global users in almost 100 countries / regions with various languages ​​available, such as Spanish, English, Chinese, Russia, etc.

