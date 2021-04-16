“Coinbase’s growth, so far, has occurred without spending capital on sales and marketing.”

-Next Monday, April 19, the Micro futures on the German DAX, Eurostoxx and the Swiss index will be launched on the market. How do you assess this strategic move by EUREX?

-As a strategic move we believe that it is a great success since, as happened with the MiniDAX, six years ago, implementing products in regulated, organized markets, oriented to the retail customer, offer a new opportunity to negotiate this product with affordable conditions , with lower nominals and reduce risks in operations. In this sense, by analogy with similar instruments, the private client tends to keep it very much in mind when negotiating them, especially because of the transparency it provides in relation to OTC products.

In addition, taking into account that many derivative products have been democratizing and adapting to the retail client, the logical evolution is that Micro futures will also be implemented on highly trading and widely recognized underlying assets, such as DAX and Eurostoxx above all.

And although I think that this launch could have been made a long time ago, maybe a year, a year and a half ago, since one of the fundamental reasons why we are talking about this topic right now is that Eurex had realized that the market for CME Group had gained ground with the micros, and consequently, a large number of traders, especially newcomers, have switched over the past two years to trading CME Micro futures instead of Eurex futures or OTC markets.

In any case, I think The launch this coming Monday is magnificent news that will favor a large number of traders in their daily operations due to the characteristics of the product.

-What advantages do these types of products offer the investor? Is there any change on the part of the investor when operating?

-Above all, the great advantage lies in the fact that both due to exposure, that is, a much smaller contract size, and due to liquidity, they offer a new opportunity to negotiate these products with affordable conditions and reduce risks in operations, for This makes it possible to manage market exposure more efficiently and therefore better and more precisely manage the risk management of our portfolio and possible hedges if we need, for example, to hedge our equity portfolios with futures.

But most of all, I believe that it will be an alternative to OTC trading, specifically against CFDs, where I believe that this type of futures can gain a greater market share, especially due to the advantages it offers:

For example, when trading futures, if we leave an open position overnight and have an implicit financial margin in the price, it does not generate as high a cost as the operation in CFDs, so if I am going to carry out an operation based on Swing trading, is an optimal instrument.

In addition, we can have a real market volume, something that CFDs cannot offer, as they are not operated in a centralized market, so it represents an added value for traders who base their trading decisions or market entries and exits on the volume or indicators related to the volume.

And above all, futures operations are more transparent. The futures price is the official price of the listed market and to which all traders and brokers have access, so in general it is a much more transparent product, without conflict of interest and with much lower costs than CFDs.

Therefore, in conclusion, the appearance of these micro futures in all their aspects, not only in the DAX or Eurostoxx but in other underlying assets such as those in the main CME indices (SP, NQ DJ … etc) will pose a An important battle against traditional CFDs that have been offered for years by the main issuers of this type of product.

-Another important launch has been the IPO of CoinBase this past Wednesday. What assessment can you make of the company and this type of company?

-It is certainly one of the events of the month and it has obviously aroused great interest among investors that is completely justified. Its debut on the stock market comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are trading at all-time highs, with Bitcoin (BTC) having recently touched $ 60,000 and Ethereum (ETH) surpassing $ 2,000, increasing the attractiveness of the company. action among investors.

But, in addition, if we analyze some figures of the company, we see relevant aspects that give us an image of the potential that it can have in its price:

As of December 31, 2020, Coinbase already had approximately 43 million retail users and approximately 7,000 institutional clients and furthermore, as an addition, in the fourth quarter of 2020, approximately 2.8 million users transacted at least once a month. , which was an increase if we compare it with the same period of 2019 of around 180%.

On the other hand, Coinbase’s growth, so far, has occurred without spending capital on sales and marketing– Since its launch, more than 90% of its retail users have found the company organically or through word of mouth. This allows Coinbase to attract more users through proactive marketing channels.

If we continue to assess figures, during the first quarter of this year, they have generated an estimated income of 1.8 billion dollars, with net profits of between 730 and 800 million dollars, compared to figures of 190 million and 32 million respectively, in the same period last year.

Therefore, we see that the numbers are spectacular and the moment of going public is really appropriate considering its business model and the current potential that the company has.

In any case, investors who are interested in this value, despite its potential, especially taking into account its high volatilityWe already saw yesterday at its premiere, well above its price, set at $ 250, that it rose practically 70% to finally close with increases of 31%.

-We are in the middle of the Income campaign, what are the advantages and disadvantages of operating with a national broker compared to a foreign one from a fiscal point of view?

The choice of a broker, in my opinion, should depend on different variables depending on the different needs of each investor:

There are those who prioritize excellent customer service, other investors may only be sensitized with commissions or simply look for a graphic platform where one can feel comfortable.

In any case, if we limit the election for exclusively fiscal reasons, effectively, National brokers start with a great advantage, above all, by reporting directly to the Treasury the tax data of the operations carried out, as well as not having to fill in form D6 or form 720 that at least the first one, always must be done when operating with a broker that is not domiciled in Spain.

In the case of model 720, which is basically a declaration on assets and rights abroad. If we are operating with a broker without headquarters in Spain and the sum of our assets in it is greater than 50,000 euros, we must fill in this form.

What happens, that regardless of whether it is more complex or not its presentation or that we do not want to deal with it, one of the main reasons to avoid it and that is quite dissuasive for investors is the heavy penalties imposed by the Tax Agency in case of not completing it correctly or not presenting it, so perhaps a large number of investors do not deposit more than € 50,000 in a foreign broker for this reason.

As for D6, it is simpler and it is only a declaration of investments abroad that must be submitted obligatorily during the month of January of each year every investor who has securities or operates with a broker based abroad.

In both cases, we have to present the D6 or both models should not be any inconvenience to operate with international brokers but the fear of a sanction for not doing it correctly or seeking greater comfort of not wanting to invest time in it having the possibility to avoid all These procedures with a national broker are a great advantage.

Obviously, it must be accompanied as indicated at the beginning, by competitive rates, good customer service, a variety of products … etc.

-After the historic fine by the Chinese market regulators to Alibaba, how do you think it could affect the company and its price?

Of course, seeing the rise on Monday, close to 10%, we can say that the penalty was already discounted or a higher amount was expected. But the news has done exceptionally well for its price.

In any case, rigorously, $ 2.8 billion sounds like a lot of money … and it is, but enough to shake Alibaba? Alibaba reported a profit of $ 12 billion in fiscal third quarter 2020. 2.8 billion represent 4% of the group’s global sales. To justify that 2.8 billion is a lot, but compared to what they generate, it is little.

Maybe what China aims to align itself with the West in antitrust activities, or at least give the image that it does, because this, in the West is not new … In the European Union, for example, in recent years Google has been fined in 2018 of 4.34 billion euros, to Qualcomm from 997 and Apple and Amazon are now under investigation for their anti-competitive practices.

Did those fines have much of an impact on Google’s listing? We have already seen that no. It is always said that the market discounts future expectations, in this case, in AliBABA, we have been able to verify that the falls in this value in previous weeks had been somewhat exaggerated and the market, upon knowing the exact figure of the sanction, has “overreacted” to the positive rise in just one session, and the most likely scenario is that it will resume the upward path, although perhaps as a risk factor, always, in this type of innovative companies in Ecommerce, there will be the shadow of the State Regulatory Administrations and their position before any new sanction or regulatory change that changes the perspective of the value again.