Coinbase will be listed directly on the Nasdaq on April 14

After months of waiting and uncertainty, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has finally received the green light from the United States Securities Commission (SEC) to list its shares on the Nasdaq Composite. Since submitting its IPO application last December, the cryptocurrency giant has decided to debut on the stock market through a direct listing on April 14.

REGULATORY SCREENING?

Just days ago, Coinbase announced the hiring of Brett Redfearn, a former head of the SEC, to run its capital markets business. Redfearn’s hiring comes at a time of increased attention from lawmakers. With the IPO of the stock exchange, his past controversies have also come to light. Last week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined Coinbase $ 6.5 million as the CFTC accused the exchange of “recklessly delivering false, misleading or inaccurate reports on digital asset transactions.”

IS THE VALUATION OF COINBASE JUSTIFIED?

The company, through its direct listing, could be valued at more than 100,000 million dollars. Its astronomically high valuation is largely due to its explosive growth. Coinbase generated total revenue of $ 1.3 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $ 527.4 million in 2020 – representing annual growth of 240% and 2,200%, respectively. Its retail user base also grew from 13,000 to 43 million between 2012 and 2020. With the technology sector and NASDAQ components trading at incredibly high valuation multiples, Coinbase’s valuation is, to say the least, quite reasonable.

In an amended S-1 filing with the SEC, Coinbase stated that it planned to sell 114.9 million shares through its direct public offering. Coinbase will be trading under the COIN ticker, and its reference price will be available the night before trading. As for dividends, Coinbase stated that it would not pay any to its common stock shareholders and intended to “retain all available funds and any future earnings” for the operation.