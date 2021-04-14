Coinbase: Since Investors Are Concerned About Dependence On Transaction Fees, Here’s What CEO Armstrong Has To Say About It

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is about to make its public debut later today on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Stage set for today’s debut

Yesterday, Nasdaq set a benchmark price of $ 250 per share to provide the cryptocurrency business with a valuation of $ 65.3 billion. This is lower than the $ 350 per share the company’s shares were trading on the private market last month, according to Bloomberg.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Some market analysts believe that the set price is too low for a company that will become the first major US-based cryptocurrency company to go public through a direct listing.

#Coinbase gets reference price of $ 250 from Nasdaq ahead of Wed’s direct listing, which would value comp ~ $ 65bn on diluted basis. Reference price seems ridiculously low as Coinbase shares changed hands at $ 350 / share in early March. So odds are high Coinbase doubles on opening day pic.twitter.com/uTFlU0omwK – Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 13, 2021

Renowned CNBC analyst Jim Cramer has already warned retail investors not to expect to buy Coinbase stock at $ 300 a share.

Although the reference price set is indicative only, meaning Coinbase’s stock price may open higher or lower today, the price may reflect some concerns investors have about the company’s high dependence on its core business : the cryptocurrency brokerage.

Lisa Ellis, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, began hedging on Coinbase yesterday with a “Buy” rating and a target price of $ 600.00 per share. Among other things, Ellis also touched on the company’s reliance on high volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

“We believe it is imperative for Coinbase to succeed in diversifying its business into broader crypto infrastructure services, and we are closely watching its progress (for example, the recent acquisition of Bison Trails, a PaaS blockchain company) in doing so. “Said the analyst. in a note.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Armstrong: You still don’t see margin compression

High volatility and strong trading activity resulted in a nearly 850% increase in Coinbase’s first quarter revenue. The company said it made a profit of between $ 730 million and $ 800 million compared to $ 32 million a year ago.

Responding to a question from CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin about reliance on fees for crypto transactions, Armstrong says.

“We haven’t seen any margin compression yet, and I really wouldn’t expect to see it in the short to medium term,” due to the rapidly changing crypto environment. Therefore, there is not yet a “real risk of commodification,” he added. “In the long term, yes, I think there could be a rate compression like in any other asset class.”

Armstrong adds that Coinbase has already started investing in different sources of income while trying to lessen its reliance on transaction fees.

These investments will provide more stable and predictable income streams, while in 5-10 years, these investments could generate 50% or more of total income.