Coinbase shares are banned from German exchanges

According to Reuters, the Deutsche Boerse said today that it will remove the shares of crypto exchange Coinbase from its Xetra trading system and from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares of the crypto exchange will not be listed in Germany

The Deutsche Boerse has apparently decided to remove Coinbase Global shares from the two exchanges due to a “lack of benchmark data” for the shares. Therefore, the shares will be delisted from the close on Friday and until further notice.

According to Reuters, the Deutsche Boerse assured that when the shares of the crypto exchange began to trade, an incorrect reference code, the so-called LEI code, was used by mistake. Keep in mind that this code is a regulatory requirement for any company that engages in financial transactions.

Therefore, the only way for Coinbase shares to be listed once again on German exchanges is for the issuer to apply for an LEI.

A Coinbase spokesperson explained to CoinDesk that the crypto firm is aware of a clerical error that has caused Coinbase to “re-submit certain documentation to certain European stock exchanges.” Likewise, the spokesperson assures that the crypto firm works hard to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Transaction volume on BSC surpasses Ethereum

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has outperformed the Ethereum network in transaction volume over the past 24 hours. But, it is worth mentioning that the driving force behind BSC is PancakeSwap, the decentralized crypto exchange.

On April 19 Binance reported that PancakeSwap alone achieved a volume of 2 million transactions, compared to 1.55 million for Ethereum. In this way, Binance reported that the top five contributors to BSC volume were PancakeSwap, Mdex, Safemoon, PancakeBunny, and Venus Protocol.

Banning the crypto market is a bad idea

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has issued an opinion piece in which it has strongly criticized the Indian government for considering banning crypto in the country.

In this sense, the proposal has been described as a “drastic and excessive prohibition that would require draconian oversight and control to enforce it.” And, without a doubt, the opinions outlined in the report coincide with the perspectives of many of the crypto users.

Let’s remember that one of the characteristics of the crypto industry is its decentralization and, therefore, it does not belong to anyone to be able to prohibit it. In this way, to achieve this, very strict measures will have to be imposed that, in the end, will still create a black market and favor cryptos.

Communist Party of Cuba adopts crypto

Is it strange? No way. The government of Cuba has decided to adopt a proposal to include cryptocurrencies. This as part of the “economic and social policy guidelines of the party and the revolution” until 2026.

And when we say that it is not strange, it is because other countries with similarities to Cuba, such as Venezuela or Iran, have adopted similar positions. In fact, Cuba had already studied the use of crypto to evade economic sanctions. However, this measure goes further since it incorporates it into economic policy.

In a few lines …

Baillie Gifford invests $ 100 million in Blockchain.com According to Hayden Adams, Uniswap’s weekly trading volume reached a record high of $ 10 billion. A Gemini report revealed that 64% of American adults are curious about it. crypto market.

