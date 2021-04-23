Coinbase Pro Announces the Addition of Tether (USDT) to Its Platform

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Pro has announced the addition of stablecoins Tether (USDT) to its trading platform. This means that the world’s most popular stablecoin can now be traded on the Coinbase exchange.

“Starting immediately, we will begin accepting incoming transfers from Tether (USDT) to Coinbase Pro,” the exchange announced. The listing will come just a week after Coinbase was listed on Nasdaq. The dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether also operates on other blockchain networks, including Tron.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Coinbase also stated that support for USDT will be available in the exchange’s supported jurisdiction, except New York State. Furthermore, the announcement revealed that Coinbase only offers support for ERC-20 USDT running on the Ethereum blockchain.

Tether is approaching a market capitalization of $ 50 billion

As the most valuable stablecoin and the fourth most valuable digital currency in the world, Tether is approaching a market capitalization of almost $ 50 billion.

The token’s market capitalization has soared to enviable heights since the beginning of the year. Coinbase also stated that trading on USDT pairs will be implemented in three phases: post only, limit only, and full trading phases.

Proposed USDT pairs include USDT-USDC, USDT-USD, USDT-GBP, USDT-EUR, ETH-USDT, and BTC-USDT.

The US-based crypto exchange is one of the largest digital exchanges in the world and the largest in the US.

Coinbase expands support for other tokens

When it debuted via a direct listing on Nasdaq last week, the exchange’s COIN token surged 30% in 24 hours, but corrected in the following days.

During the first quarter of the year, the exchange reported an impressive increase in trading volume, triggered by the influx of institutional and retail traders into the crypto market. In the same period, the company’s revenue grew to $ 1.8 billion.

Coinbase has also recently listed other tokens on its exchange, including Cardano (ADA), Curve DAO Token (CRV), Origin Token (OGN), NKN (NKN), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Storj (STORJ).