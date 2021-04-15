Coinbase Price Opens Up 6% One Day After Its Blockbuster List – Here Are Tiers To Watch

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are up about 6% on Thursday after closing 31% higher compared to the reference price on its first day as a publicly traded stock.

Fundamental Analysis: Volatile Trading

The company’s shares opened at $ 381 per share on its first trading day, 52% higher than its reference price of $ 250 per share. The stock then rose to $ 429.54 thanks to high interest in buying Coinbase shares, before falling more than $ 100 to close the day at $ 328.28, marking 14% below the opening price.

The company’s stock reached $ 100 billion in valuation at one point during the day before the share price fell. Coinbase made its public debut on Wednesday through a direct listing.

Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase, said that the exchange currently has more than $ 200 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, which represents 11% of all cryptocurrencies in the world. He said that about half of that number belongs to institutional investors.

“Most of the money in the world is tied up in institutions. I think it’s maybe 80% to 90%, so we expect the business to be really big over time, ”Armstrong said.

Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the United States. It has 56 million verified users and welcomes around 13,000 retailers a day, according to data from Messari.

CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he views Coinbase stock as a “real deal” adding that if you’re a “big believer in cryptocurrency … you want to own Coinbase for the long term.”

Technical Analysis: Where Next?

Although the data is still raw and limited, we look at the levels that can shape the current price action. The maximum is at $ 328.28, while the minimum is $ 310.00. Since price action traded in a downtrend in the closing hours of yesterday’s trading session, the Fibonacci retracement provides us with the battle lines.

Coinbase hourly chart (TradingView)

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the high-low reaches $ 355 and will mark the first major resistance line. Higher up, we have retracement lines of 50% and 61.8% located at $ 369 and $ 383, respectively. Note that the area around the $ 381 level gives the company a valuation of $ 100 billion, therefore it can act as a level of interest going forward.

