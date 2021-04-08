Coinbase owns less than 5,000 bitcoin, despite its millionaire earnings

Key facts:

The exchange ranks fifth among the companies that accumulate the most cryptocurrency.

Next week it will go public and announces revenue of $ 1.8 billion.

Coinbase reported that its earnings were ninefold over the last year, but this is not reflected in its possession of bitcoin (BTC), which is limited to 4,478 units of the cryptocurrency (about $ 255 million), a figure in BTC that it is well below that of other leading companies.

According to the data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the exchange ranks fifth among those with the most bitcoin among technology companies. However, it barely owns 5% of what companies like MicroStrategy accumulate (with more than 90,000 BTC), and a tenth of what Tesla, the multinational led by Elon Musk, has bought. This despite being companies that do not operate directly in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

If the company directed by Brian Armstrong had chosen to buy bitcoin with the investments destined to its foundation – about USD 30 million -, their earnings would have been higher, and would even exceed USD 2 billion.

Coinbase, founded in 2012 and with more than 50 million users today, is one of the oldest cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms. It is also one of the most popular, according to CoinMarketCap.

That is why several Twitter users, such as Vijay Boyapati, emphasize the strange It turns out that the company has not invested in a market in which they are one of the most important participants. “Almost as if they didn’t believe in him,” he highlights. However, another tweeter has hinted that Coinbase may have more unregistered bitcoins.

Economic growth announced by Coinbase

According to data released by the company, in preparation for its Nasdaq debut next week, total gross profit reached $ 1.8 billion for the first four-month period of 2021. Meanwhile, net income is between USD 730 and 800 million, much higher than the USD 32 million reported in the same four-month period last year.

According to the statement that the exchange issued on Tuesday, April 7, the increase in the value of bitcoin (BTC) has been key in the growth of the benefits obtained from its activity.

Furthermore, Coinbase reported that the assets deposited on the platform total about USD 223,000 million —Of which USD 122 million belong to institutions—, which represents 11.3% of the total market for crypto assets. The volume of transactions is even higher: $ 335 billion.

The company, whose number of users amounted to 56 million according to the cited report, is likely to be listed on the US stock market in a few days. As CriptoNoticias reported, the specific date for the direct listing will be April 14, under the ticker «COIN».

While Coinbase relies heavily on attracting users who store and exchange the two main cryptocurrencies, with this move the company appears to be betting on the development of a larger ecosystem of cryptocurrency-related assets in the coming years.