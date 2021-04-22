Coinbase lists FORTH as it continues to expand its cryptocurrency offering

Coinbase has added support for Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH). The exchange revealed this news via a tweet earlier today, noting that it had listed the token on Coinbase.com and on its Android and iOS apps. As such, users in all Coinbase-supported regions except New York can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store FORTH.

FORTH is launching on https://t.co/bCG11KMQ6s and in the iOS and Android apps within the next 15 minutes. You may need to refresh your app to properly buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store FORTH. We will update when FORTH is fully live. https://t.co/6lha4j9pzv – Coinbase (@coinbase) April 21, 2021

According to a later blog post, Coinbase’s support for FORTH does not mean that the exchange has added support for AMPL. Explaining the difference between the two coins, Coinbase noted that FORTH drives the governance of the Ampleforth protocol. On the other hand, AMPL is Ampleforth’s native token, which is similar to Bitcoin and can be used in smart contracts.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

While this listing allows the crypto community to buy FORTH, early adopters of the Ampleforth protocol will not have to buy the coin through the exchange. This is because the protocol distributed 15 million FORTH to holders with AMPL balances and participants of the Ampleforth Geyser liquidity mining program.

FORTH on Coinbase Pro

This news comes after Coinbase Pro listed on FORTH on April 21. Similar to Coinbase, Coinbase Pro’s FORTH listing will exempt New York residents from engaging in FORTH trading. While Coinbase opened trading immediately, Coinbase Pro only allowed inbound transfers from FORTH after listing the coin. There are four FORTH trading pairs on Coinbase Pro; FORTH / USD, FORTH / BTC, FORTH / EUR and FORTH / GBP.

After Coinbase Pro announced the FORTH listing, the price of the coin surged from £ 15.7 and traded up to £ 51.29, consequently setting a new all-time high. At the time of writing, FORTH is down 23.13% from its ATH to change hands at £ 40.03. The coin has a daily volume of 217,331,118.18 pounds.