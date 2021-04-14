Today, the crypto world has experienced one of the most important events in its history. When Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, will carry out its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Thus becoming the first cryptocurrency company to enter the traditional stock market. Despite which, the founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, warns in the Tweet of the day that Coinbase is not an alternative to Bitcoin:

Buy Coinbase and not Bitcoin?

Coinbase’s IPO is undoubtedly a major development for the cryptocurrency market. However, some financial analysts are beginning to refer to Coinbase stock as an alternative for investors. Who could acquire them instead of risking buying Bitcoin directly. This as a way to bet on the entire crypto market rather than just one cryptocurrency.

The vision of these analysts represents, at bottom, the enormous distrust that still exists within a sector of the traditional financial market towards cryptocurrencies. Trying to protect themselves through Coinbase shares against a collapse in their price, which they consider possible even in the midst of the largest bullish rally ever experienced by cryptocurrencies.

This, of course, has immediately caused a backlash within the crypto community, with several of the industry’s top influencers claiming that Coinbase is not an alternative to Bitcoin. Getting to the point where even Twitter CEO and well-known crypto enthusiast Jack Dorsey responds to a Fast Company article mentioning Coinbase as a replacement for Bitcoin, hinting that BTC doesn’t need one.

Why do we need an alternative?

In this way, one of the risks of the process of entering the crypto world companies into the traditional market begins to become clear. Well, these movements could lead a sector of the global financial markets to consider that direct investment in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin is too risky. Embracing more indirect alternatives such as Coinbase shares, and therefore affecting the potential market demand for crypto assets.

