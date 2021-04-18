Coinbase IPO triggers bitcoin and marks milestone for cryptocurrencies

Related news

Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, has again hit all-time highs this week, boosted by the IPO of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, which joins other factors that have influenced its price in recent months.

The asset reached this Tuesday $ 64,778 (54,000 euros), with which it has risen by 110% since the beginning of the year, according to IG data. However, it deflated at the end of the week and the market close in Spain this Friday was trading at 61,516 dollars (51,343 euros).

The ethereum, the second best-known cryptocurrency, is also experiencing an increase in its price, although this is at more modest levels than that of bitcoin: at the close of the market on Friday in Spain, the asset was changed to 2,413 dollars (2,014 euros) , although it reached 2,544 dollars (2,100 euros).

IPO

Coinbase’s IPO has been the main cause of bitcoin’s ‘rally’ this week, and Investor enthusiasm was reflected in its price: on the first day of trading, its shares closed at $ 328, 31% more than its starting price ($ 250), although they reached 429 (358 euros).

Thus, compared to the expected valuation of 65,000 million dollars (54,270 million euros), the platform managed to raise 86,000 (71,800 million euros), although this even reached 100,000 million (83,500 million euros) intraday. This Friday, at the close of the market in Spain, the shares were exchanged at 342 dollars (285 euros).

The professor of Financial Economics and dean of the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences of the CEU San Pablo University, Ricardo Palomo placeholder image, has emphasized that it is a market that goes public, in the same way that Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) does, and that your departure represents a “considerable boost” to your business.

“That a market that is going to dedicate itself to cryptocurrencies goes public on the Nasdaq is a considerable reinforcement of its business. A company that goes public and whose business model is going to be based on that exchange means that there are investors who they are betting on that world, “he told Europa Press.

The CEO of Eurocoinpay agrees with this vision, Herminio Fernandez: “For the first time in the United States, a cryptocurrency company has been able to list. has given a lot of confidence to the market and has attracted countless investors, which no longer see it as a bubble or speculative currency, but are beginning to see it as a digital asset, a store of value, “he explained in an interview with Europa Press.

The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has also celebrated the IPO of the platform, which considers all a “milestone” for the cryptocurrency industry, while ruling out a Binance IPO in the short term.

“Having a cryptocurrency ‘exchange’ on Nasdaq is a sign that traditional money accepts cryptocurrencies. It is an important milestone for the entire industry. This opens the way for many other crypto companies,” he explained in a posted comment. to Europa Press.

Bullish rally

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, have been on the rise for several months, since large corporations such as Paypal, MasterCard or BBVA began to bet on the cryptoactive and include it on their platforms.

IG Market Analyst, Sergio Avila, has explained to Europa Press that the rises in cryptocurrencies occur in a context marked by unprecedented monetary expansion policies in the US, which means that “there are more money available to invest in cryptocurrencies and other assets in search of profitability and less confidence in Fiat currencies. “

Likewise, the pandemic has given a boost to technology and online shopping and that has encouraged consumers who had not yet made the move to this channel. The actual low interest rate environment is also a factor to take into accountas investors look for assets that offer higher returns.

“Many institutional funds are coming to buy bitcoin, and above all, investment funds that are buying large amounts of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, which is driving the price to rise,” explained Fernández.

The person in charge of the Bitpanda platform, Alejandro Zala, has added in statements to Europa Press that “the adoption of cryptocurrencies is increasing every day”, thus “and few doubt the potential and confidence in their technology to revolutionize the financial system. “

The strong rises that cryptocurrencies have experienced in recent months have led many analysts to consider that there is a bubble, especially in bitcoin. However, Ávila insists that the trend is “clearly bullish”.

“Many investors consider cryptocurrencies to be a bubble market, which could be. However, from the investor’s point of view, if we are based on the trend, we can only say that the trend is clearly bullish and, as long as we do not see changes in it, we can only be positive “, has sentenced.

ZhaoFor his part, he believes that cryptocurrencies are still in their early years: “The journey is just beginning, there is much to learn and many new developments to create. We believe that we are just at the beginning of the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the world“.

Investing with risks

Beyond the possible losses due to price fluctuations, there are additional risks that investors should take into account when betting on cryptocurrencies, such as cryptocurrencies. cyberattacks or the possibility of falling into a swindle, which are added to the fact that they are not a regulated asset.

Zala emphasizes that, in that sense, righteous pay for sinners and emphasizes that they have always been clear from the beginning that “everything they did had to be in compliance with the most demanding regulations and offering maximum security to users.”

Likewise, it has emphasized that the user must “inform himself well in advance of the platforms it uses and the digital assets in which it invests “, a consideration shared by Palomo.

The latter has also warned in turn of the regulation risk for cryptocurrencies and their investors, who could see their use curtailed if restrictive rules are established. “We are in an unexplored territory”, has affected.

“Given how young bitcoin is, it is absolutely incredible to see how much the market has matured in about a decade. But, as with all innovation, first comes the asset and then the regulation,” explained Zala, who believes that the latter is “vital” for the maturation of cryptocurrencies.