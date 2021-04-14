Coinbase, First ‘Crypto’ to Share, Makes Historic Debut

New York, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase debuted this Wednesday on the Nasdaq technology selection and starred in one of the largest IPOs of the year on Wall Street with a valuation of around 85,000 million dollars and represents another step in the consolidation of cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase opened in the second half of the day at $ 381, above the $ 250 set as a reference and reached $ 429 – momentarily triggering its capitalization to about $ 100 billion – to later gradually drop to close at $ 328, or 30% with respect to the reference price.

That price values ​​the company well above the initial 65,000 million and ten times more than the 8,000 million valuation of the last round of private financing in 2018 of this start-up.

Coinbase debuted under the COIN “ticker” with a direct listing operation and not the traditional public offering of sale, so it does not issue new titles and it is the shareholders of the company and not the banks that usually act as intermediaries who put the titles for sale.

The meteoric rise of Coinbase, founded in 2012, comes from the hand of cryptocurrencies, with the dean bitcoin at the forefront and again today near the all-time high of $ 65,000, a value ten times higher than a year ago.

With this astronomical evolution, Brian Armstrong, founder and CEO of Coinbase, becomes one of the richest people on the planet.

Armstrong said today that Coinbase wants to be the first “crypto” company in the world to fully compete with the financial giants. “We want to be treated on an equal footing with traditional financial services,” he told CNBC.

RISE TO BITCOIN PACE

Coinbase was born with the promise of simplifying the sale of bitcoin, a digital currency that at the time was equivalent to about $ 15. Today the platform, which faces rivals such as Gemini or Binance, allows trading with more than fifty digital currencies.

With the share price around $ 330, Coinbase has a higher capitalization than the corporations that manage the Nasdaq and New York Stock markets together.

Prior to its IPO, Coinbase presented exceptional results for a company with 1,700 employees in the first quarter of fiscal 2021: 56 million users and 7,000 institutional investors on its platform, registered a quarterly income of 1.8 billion dollars and a profit of 800 million.

With an 11% market share in cryptocurrency trading services, up from 5% in 2018, the platform has captured much of the euphoria in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Armstrong qualified the idea that the price of its share will go hand in hand with the value of bitcoin, and considered that it will grow with the crypto space, its technology and services.

NETSCAPE MOMENT

Coinbase’s debut is a turning point for the “crypto” ecosystem, which despite its growth and applications beyond pure speculation, remains unwelcome by the general public.

Coinbase’s IPO has been likened to the debut of the first major internet browser, Netscape, in 1995, which put the tech companies of the internet age for the first time on a par with the big corporations on Wall Street.

The “Netscape moment” ushered in the era of the internet as a major economic sector, but it also stimulated a speculative cycle that ended with the bursting of the “dot-com” bubble.

Bitcoin was traded a year ago at about $ 6,500 and today it approached $ 65,000, which shows the revolution that the technology behind this cryptocurrency has caused, created by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008.

The “blockchain” technology, which supports this type of decentralized currencies, has revolutionized finance and cryptography, but it has not just established itself as a payment method due to the cost of recording transactions in a distributed manner and due to the ups and downs in the value of this type of assets.

