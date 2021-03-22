Coinbase fined $ 6 million for fake bitcoin trades

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the CFTC, sanctioned the Coinbase exchange with a fine of $ 6.5 million. The regulator accused the exchange house of presenting false, misleading or inaccurate reports in a “reckless” manner.

According to the CFTC, the bitcoin exchange delivered, between January 2015 and September 2018, untrue information about transactions with digital assets, including bitcoin, executed on the GDAX e-commerce platform. The commission’s statement highlighted:

“Coinbase operated two automated trading programs, Hedger and Replicator, which generated orders that sometimes overlapped with each other. The GDAX trading rules disclosed that Coinbase operated on GDAX, but did not disclose that Coinbase operated more than one trading program and that it operated through multiple accounts.

According to the institution, the programs matched orders with each other in certain pairs of operations, which resulted in transactions between accounts that were owned by Coinbase. What happened caused information services such as CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin index of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the New York Stock Exchange to replicate the data.

The sanction also mentions that a former Coinbase employee used, for six weeks, a manipulative device to intentionally placing buy and sell orders for the litecoin / bitcoin pair on GDAX. The CFTC said that these operations coincided with each other as laundering operations.

The exposed charges have already been resolved with the payment of the fine, according to the press release released on Friday, March 19. Coinbase did not offer comment on what happened either on its website or on its social media accounts.

Coinbase delays its entry to Wall Street

The CFTC fine comes at a time when the exchange is ready to list on the Nasdaq stock market on Wall Street. The entry of the company was scheduled for March, however, it would have been postponed to April.

A report released by Bloomberg noted that the direct quote that the company has planned for months was postponed. Coinbase has also not officially commented on this information. According to a previous report by CriptoNoticias, the company would have a valuation of about 90,000 million dollars.

On February 26, this newspaper reported that Coinbase had completed the requirements to formalize its entry into the US stock markets. The S-1 form was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Class A shares.

In the past, the CFTC has audited Coinbase on the services it offers in the country. In November 2020, the commission forced the exchange to deactivate its margin trading operations due to “new guidance” from the commission.