Coinbase enters WallStreet and Berlin arrives on Ethereum

Key facts:

Gary Gensler is ratified as SEC chairman and asked to drop the lawsuit against Ripple.

There is no set date for the minimum viable union in the merger process between Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0.

Among the highlights of this week is Coinbase’s entry on WallStreet. The company’s shares were sold under the ticker «COIN. On its first day on Nasdaq, the value of the shares ranged between $ 300 and $ 400 and the volume exceeded 23.8 million shares.

Meanwhile, after receiving a push earlier this week that took the price to more than $ 64,000, to break another all-time high, bitcoin lost 14% of its value on April 17. On average, the pioneer cryptocurrency depreciated by 6.5% in seven days. At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading at USD 57,280, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most outstanding news:

As planned, the Coinbase exchange made its debut on Wall Street through direct bidding that began on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Although the exchange’s share value was set at a base price of $ 250, the The price was 50% above this limit. After opening at more than $ 400, the stock fell to $ 310. In a YouTube live broadcast, managers said the event was just the beginning of a new phase. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase co-founder, expressed in an interview with CNBC that he hopes that in the future more than half of the company’s revenue comes from alternative sources to cryptocurrency transactions on its platform, which currently constitute 86% of its profits. At the time of writing, COIN is trading at USD 344.The Berlin update was activated on the Ethereum mainnet on April 15, at the height of the 12,244,000 block. The process saw synchronization delays in one of its clients, Open Ethereum. The problem it was solved with a new version of the client (3.2.3), which included a correction for the consensus error. With this hard fork, four improvements were implemented that, together, will integrate new functionalities in search of a faster, more secure blockchain with cheaper transactions, in the transition to Ethereum 2.0. However, the day after the fork, the gas consumption of the transactions had a strong increase, generating complaints among users. As a measure to counteract the high commissions in the Ethereum network, a movement called flashbots advances, which seeks to mitigate the bidding war of the arbitrage bots that congest the platform. The movement warned about the detrimental effects arising from the capture of the maximum extractable value (MEV) of the transactions included in the blocks. Meanwhile, Justin Drake, Ethereum programmer and researcher, launched a survey among developers, asking about the possibility of achieving a minimum viable fusion of Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0, by 2021. 86% of those surveyed agreed. Although a group of developers commented that, technically, the process will be more viable by 2022. In the framework of the entry of Coinbase to the exchange, Binance announced the launch of a negotiable share token based on COIN, which will maintain parity with the price with Coinbase stock. Although the inclusion of the new token was scheduled for April 14 (coinciding with the entry of Coinbase in Nasdaq), that same day the plan was suspended due to the volatility of the stock. Once the new token is launched, it will be the second asset of this type to be listed on Binance. The exchange’s first tradable share token, which allows users to trade Tesla Fractional Equity Shares (TSLA), entered the market on April 12. This week, economist Gary Gensler was ratified by the US Senate. as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The bitcoin professor’s appointment at MIT has been viewed as positive for the ecosystem and there are favorable expectations surrounding the lawsuit against Ripple. As part of the appointment, XRP users took the opportunity to ask Gensler to withdraw the lawsuit. Simultaneously, it emerged that a judge rejected the request filed by the SEC to force the founders of Ripple Labs Inc., Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, to disclose their financial data for the last 8 years.

