Coinbase effect? Bitcoin price rises within hours of the exchange’s arrival on Wall Street

Bitcoin (BTC) has had a bullish session this Monday, April 12, with a value that reached USD 61,253, a number very close to its historical maximum of USD 61,683. Just two days after Coinbase begins its direct listing on Wall Street, more precisely on the Nasdaq, some analysts suggest that the arrival of new investors has led to a rise in the value of the cryptocurrency.

The same has happened with some altcoins, such as Binance Coin (BNB) or ether (ETH), which have reached new all-time highs on the same day.

As detailed by Clara Medalie, an analyst at Kaiko, since April 14, with the launch of the Coinbase share, new investors will be able to dedicate their capital in the future of cryptocurrencies, even without the need to be directly exposed to its volatility. The expert also points out that fluctuations in the prices of crypto assets could be considerable this week, depending on the reception of the markets for the exchange.

This theory is one of those that could best explain what was experienced this Monday with respect to BTC, which even since Saturday had broken the barrier of USD 60,000 after a week in the red.

This possible explanation could also be extrapolated to the growth of altcoins. For example, Binance, Coinbase’s main competitor, had an extremely positive week for its native token Binance Coin (BNB), which it again broke its all-time high, reaching USD 637.44, according to CoinMarketCap.

The native token BNB breaks its all-time records on April 12, 2021. Source: coinmarketcap.com.

Something similar happened with Ethereum, which exceeded $ 2,190. In fact, the cited publication highlights that the trading volume of ETH is getting closer and closer to that of BTC, although the pioneering cryptocurrency leads it by a wide difference.

Since 2018, the 82% – 18% gap in favor of bitcoin has narrowed to 67% – 33% today, representing the maximum peak of trading for Ethereum. This coincides, Medalie highlights, with the growth of DeFi and NFTs, which operate mostly on the Ethereum blockchain.

Due to various factors, ETH is constantly growing this year. Source: coinmarketcap.com.

Altcoin season ratified

What happens with Coinbase and its effects on the market only confirms what CriptoNoticias explained at the end of March: the altcoin season is underway.

According to blockchaincenter.net, this phenomenon occurs when at least three-quarters of the top 50 cryptocurrencies outperform BTC in percentage terms of the last 90 days. The data can be verified using the “seasonal altcoin index” from the source cited above. As of today, the index stands at 92, compared to 86 on March 31, 2021.

The altcoin season continues to consolidate, according to the index. Source: blockchaincenter.net.

Coinbase debuts on the stock market with sustained growth

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the exchange published in early April that its revenue in the first quarter of 2021 had reached USD 1.8 billion. In this way, multiplied by nine its earnings in the last 12 months.

The figures released by the company itself also showed positive in other indicators, for example, the number of users – more than 50 million today – and the assets deposited on the platform – total USD 223,000 million and monopolize 11.3 % of the total market for cryptocurrencies—.

Likewise, as Kaiko detailed in his analysis, from the first four months of 2020 to date, the number of transactions with the BTC-USD pair increased by 350%, but the volume of these was even higher: it rose by 745%. This, according to the researcher, is explained by the growing institutional interest in crypto assets.

In this sense, Coinbase positions itself as an exchange for traditional investors, since it does not cover only cryptocurrencies, but also conventional financial services with fiat money.