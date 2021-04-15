Coinbase concludes first day of trading surpassing $ 100 billion in capitalization

Coinbase concluded its first day of trading with a share price of $ 328, which is equivalent to a gain of 31% compared to the reference price of $ 250 established by Nasdaq.

Coinbase is already listed on Nasdaq and its shares have had a very good first day on the market.

COIN’s stock is priced at $ 328, despite Nasdaq setting a reference price of $ 250 the day before.

The shares rose to $ 429 and investors flocked to the first Bitcoin trading company to go public. The IPO has been the talk of the town and both traditional and crypto investors have paid close attention to it.

The price of Bitcoin also hit new all-time highs that same day.

The current price puts Coinbase’s appraisal at $ 85 billion, close to the $ 90 billion appraisal calculated from private sales, which reflects investor sentiment.

CNBC’s Squawk Box show spoke with Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, and referenced the fact that 96% of Coinbase’s revenue in 2020 was generated from transaction fees. He also asked if margin compression would be a problem, given increasing competition.

Armstrong responded that Coinbase had started monetizing various products and services to generate more predictable revenue channels. This, added to the rapid pace of development of the cryptocurrency market, would nullify the possible compression of the margin in the short and medium term.

Armstrong said the following:

“We have not seen any margin compression yet and, in fact, I would not expect to see it in the short to medium term. In the long term, yes, I think there could be a rate compression like in any other asset class ”.

Armstrong also said that expects the various monetized services to end up accounting for more than 50% of Coinbase’s revenue, an ambitious goal, but the exchange is in the crosshairs of the market and could achieve it.

Analysts believe that Coinbase could increase

Coinbase has been tempting investors since news of its direct listing broke. Some have pointed out that COIN shares could be tied to the price of Bitcoin, which is volatile. However, the majority have been in favor of the company, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Coinbase IPO

Ben Slavin, Head of ETFs at BNY Mellon, said that the IPO could have a huge effect on Bitcoin ETFs. Considering that millennials refer to Bitcoin as “digital gold,” Slavin believes a Bitcoin ETF could break the record set by gold ETFs in 2004.

We refer to the tests: Ark Investment Management bought shares worth $ 246 million through the ARK Innovation ETF.

The post Coinbase concludes the first day of trading exceeding $ 100 billion in capitalization