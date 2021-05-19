Coinbase, Binance, and major crypto exchanges panic over crash

The cryptocurrency market is living one of his toughest days in recent years. Major stocks have plummeted at a staggering rate and major crypto exchanges are having trouble managing the flood of users accessing their wallets.

Coinbase, one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges reports that it is down: “we are seeing some issues on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro and we are aware that some features may not work as normal. We are investigating these issues and will provide updates as soon as possible. ”

Major exchanges are down as a side effect

It’s not the only one. Binance, another of the large exchanges reports that has paused some withdrawals, predictably to face the seller panic that can take hold of many users in situations of large falls in value.

″ $ ETH and ERC20 withdrawals are temporarily disabled due to network congestion. Thank you for your patience and apologies for the inconvenience caused, “they explain from Binance.

Multiple users report from social networks that other exchange houses such as Kraken or Coingecko are also down and do not allow withdrawals. From the Kraken status page it can be seen that they are also experiencing problems.