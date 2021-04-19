Coinbase and the power of central banks

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency trading platform aimed at both retail and institutional investors, which allows full access to an ecosystem valued at 2.2 trillion dollars. It has not been another debut on the stock market at all, since it is a relevant company. Not in vain does it transact 10% of the value of the entire joint capitalization of all cryptocurrencies. It makes it possible to invest in crypto and also facilitates the storage and management of digital assets. Coinbase houses an entire ecosystem for the development of blockchain applications and protocols for the creation of tokens, even allowing payments to be made with their value.

What was relevant was not its striking valuation or the speculation of the latest IPOs or investments via SPAC. The fact is that its debut on the Stock Market has coincided with new all-time highs for cryptocurrencies, the rally of the Dogecoin that in just one week it has raised its price by 400%.

It is therefore worth wondering if with the image boost for cryptocurrencies that Coinbase represents, the foundations are laid to further facilitate speculation in this type of asset. And the answer, besides not being easy, is very ambiguous.

From the outset, when we talk about cryptocurrencies, we tend to refer to the two best-known currencies, such as Bitcoin Y Ether, when there are actually more than 8,400 cryptocurrencies. That is why it would be convenient to begin to be clear about the separation between a digital asset and its function as money. Bitcoin is money, and it is because it fulfills the basic functions of the same, that is, to be a value reserve, unit of account and means of payment. It is also, as Carl Menger referenced, salable.

The main concern for governments as puts at risk its monopoly on the creation of money and its unquestionable source of power

And it is precisely the fact that it begins to generate confidence among savers, the main cause of concern for governments since puts at risk its monopoly on the creation of money and its unquestionable source of power. The reality is that the authorities can prohibit it but cannot stop its expansion. Turkey for example, it prohibited its use a few days ago because the investment “is fraught with dangers.” This is said by a country that in so far this century has literally sunk its currency, thereby impoverishing the population.

Furthermore, it has the dangerous precedent of Nigeria that with an identical step caused serious discontent among its citizens. China He has been trying for years, without success. Governments have been seen to fall for minor things.

Regardless of whether we are talking about Coinbase or Bitcoin, it is a matter of time before regulation becomes gigantic and in a negative sense. I insist, governments are not going to give up the power that currency gives them and for this reason they want to avoid at all costs a proliferation of decentralized currencies that make it impossible to control their citizens. Proof of their desire for control are the procedures for the creation of digital money, a form of money that has nothing to do with blockchain technology and much less with cryptocurrencies. The point is to confuse the message based on the complex bureaucratic and legal system in which central banks operate.

In my opinion, regulation will not be extraordinarily adverse to the extent that companies like Coinbase, Binance or Kraken, whose activity makes it possible to know the traceability of money, will continue to allow the citizen to be audited. Certainly, along the way we will see cryptocurrencies fall, although it seems difficult to think that developed democratic countries can prohibit their use in a generalized way. Much less ban Bitcoin.

We have the precedent of Argentina or Venezuela, two countries of different moral standards but that have in common laws that restrict the access of their citizens to US dollars. However, these laws have little effect on the desire and ability of their citizens to use them. These actions simply create a thriving black market or, rather, a free market.

What is undeniable is that Coinbase has generated a twist on the call effect that cryptocurrencies continue to have and will continue unstoppable causing more volatility and nervousness from central banks that will continue to exert their work to prevent investment in bitcoins while maintaining the financial repression and feed the great fraud that is fiat money, mainly the dollar.