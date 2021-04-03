Coinbase already has a date to start trading on Wall Street

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that its registration statement related to its initial public offering (IPO) is effective.

The company published through its Twitter account on April 1, 2021, the announcement of the so-called direct listing, which is expected to become effective on the Nasdaq. under the ticker «COIN» on Wednesday April 14, 2021.

In this regard, the firm commented: “We are pleased to announce that earlier today, the SEC declared our S-1 registration statement effective and we expect our direct listing to occur on April 14, 2021, with our Class A common shares trading on the Nasdaq. under the trading title COIN ».

As reported by CriptoNoticias, since December 2020, Coinbase prepares the launch of its initial public offering. Adverse situations in recent days did not prevent the company from proceeding with the launch. The cryptocurrency exchange operator was fined $ 6 million for alleged misleading bitcoin operations. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged the exchange for submit false reports, misleading or recklessly inaccurate.

According to the CFTC, the bitcoin exchange delivered, between 2015 and September 2018, untrue information on transactions with digital assets, including bitcoin, executed on the GDAX electronic commerce platform.

Prior to its listing on Nasdaq, the cryptocurrency trading platform appointed Brett Redfearn, former director of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as vice president of the Capital Markets Division. The firm made this appointment on March 30, 2021 and Redfearn is expected to take office this week prior to the launch of the company on the US stock exchange.

Comments on the launch of Coinbase on Nasdaq have not been long in coming. In this regard, the CEO of Microstrategy, Michael Saylor, spoke through the social network: “Congratulations to the entire Coinbase team. This list will accelerate institutional adoption of Bitcoin and help catalyze a number of complementary industry initiatives.

Coinbase, valued at $ 90 billion

Coinbase is valued at $ 90 billion after selling its shares at private auction. Each share of the San Francisco-based company was reportedly sold for about $ 350 in the week leading up to March 10, 2021, in a private transaction on the Nasdaq market.

In addition to its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Coinbase continues its international expansion: for this reason, it plans to open an office in India even amid regulatory uncertainty about cryptocurrencies. Rumors are running that the Asian country is seeking to ban the use of bitcoin and other crypto assets.