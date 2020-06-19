. –– The facial masks were the first to run out. Then the toilet paper disappeared from the shelves. And while Americans are facing coronavirus-related costs in an unstable economy, the latest national shortage includes, well, pennies.

Yes, currencies are now in short supply in the United States.

“What has happened is that, with the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy has become … almost stopped,” explained Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a hearing. virtual with the Financial Services Commission of the House of Representatives this Wednesday.

That’s because the supply chain through which coins generally flow has been disrupted during the pandemic, Powell added.

Banks and companies have closed or changed the way they operate. And so, there are fewer coins reaching the public.

“The places you go to change your currencies, get credit at the store and have cash – you know banknotes – have not worked. Stores have been closed, ”he said. “So the whole system has stopped.”

The impact

During Wednesday’s hearing, Representative John Rose of Tennessee told Powell that the Federal Reserve notified banks in his district that they would only receive a small portion of his weekly coin order. Banks told her they would likely run out of coins by the end of the week or that they would have to round up or down if they ran out, Rose said.

“At a time when pennies are the difference between profitability and loss, it looks like it could be a bigger concern than the Federal Reserve announcement would indicate yes,” he added.

What is being done?

To mitigate the shortage of currencies, the Federal Reserve Banks began this week the “strategic allocation of currency inventories”, with the aim of distributing coins evenly between banks and credit unions. Those “strategic allocation” measures include imposing order limits based on the historical volume of orders for those coins and how many coins the United States Mint is currently producing.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is working with the Mint to produce more coins and remove supply restrictions. The Fed encourages institutions to ask only for the amount of coins they need to meet short-term customer demand.

“Although the Federal Reserve is confident that currency inventory problems will be solved once the economy opens more widely and the currency supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns, we recognize that these measures alone will not suffice. to solve short-term problems, ”said the statement from the Federal Reserve Banks.

Fed officials believe the shortage is temporary, Powell said.

“As the economy reopens, we are seeing currencies begin to move again,” he said.