Coin in the air in the derby of the Ciutat de Valencia

04/18/2021

Act. At 10:22 CEST

EFE

The forecast prior to the regional rivalry meeting that Levante and Villarreal will play this Sunday at the Ciutat de València needs a coin to the air, given the irregularity shown by both teams in some of the most recent matches despite the fact that in the whole of the season both have shown more positive than negative aspects.

The ups and downs of Levante in recent weeks will meet a rival tired from their efforts in the Europa League, but that he arrives with doubts in the League after his stumble at home seven days ago against Osasuna.

Levante won last weekend in Ipurua in a gray but effective match in which, unexpectedly, they were better off the ball than on offense. That victory ended a streak of two losses in a row that had separated the Valencian team from the fight for European places.

The Levante coach, Paco López, has the injuries of Nemanja Radoja, Nikola Vukcevic and Jorge Miramón and the coach already announced in the press conference prior to the game that José Campaña, out since December 2 due to a strong break on the hamstrings, he will be among those called up.

The Valencian coach counts for the attack with Morales, Dani Gómez and Roger, who has scored three goals against Villarreal in his last two visits Valencia, although Levante’s most fit player is winger Jorge de Frutos, who will be on the right wing.

Villarreal comes to the game with the euphoria of the pass to the semifinals of the Europa League, which is a mental boost for the team, but also with the obligation to consider the dispute of three games in the coming days, all of them transcendent in the face to his goals in the League.

In this competition, Unai Emery’s team can’t afford luxuries and less so after last week’s defeat at home against Osasuna with visits to Levante and Alavés and the home match against Barcelona. These are three matches that can define or complicate the fight for the Europa League places and that require a special effort before the semifinal against Arsenal.

Therefore, against Levante this Sunday some rotations could occur in a team in which only Vicente Iborra and Pervis Estupiñán are casualties, both due to injury.

