This week, Coimbra Sports started to distribute 1,000 protective masks to help combat the new Coronavirus (Covid-19). At that first moment, the masks were delivered to shelters from the Bela Vista municipal shelter, in Contagem, and to residents of the Aglomerado da Serra, in Belo Horizonte.

The material was also donated to social entities in the cities that will continue deliveries to those in need. They are the Contagem Voluntária e Jefte, by Contagem, and Casa Luzeiro / YWAM BH and the Association of Friends of the Surroundings of Independência e Adjacências (AAMEIA), by BH.

Goalkeeper Glaycon, who for many years lived in Aglomerado da Serra, participated in the delivery of the masks in the community and also in Contagem.

-Magic day for me. Just to thank Coimbra for donating these masks to my community and also in Contagem, and for choosing me to make this delivery. People may not find it, but there are a lot of people who are not in such a position to be buying a good protective mask, so I think this donation came at a great time, ”says the Coimbra player.

-Here at the shelter we always need masks. For each welcome that arrives from the streets we have the goal of giving a kit with a maximum of four masks, for them to use, wash and have with them. As the turnover of people is very high in the shelter, new masks are always necessary. This donation will help us a lot- says Simone Guimarães, coordinator of the Bela Vista shelter.

-In this time of pandemic, we are working on collecting and distributing donations to people in the Aglomerado da Serra, especially food and medicine. And the masks are very welcome, protection both for us who are serving the community and for the residents-says Roberta Turíbio, a volunteer at Casa Luzeiro / YWAM BH.

