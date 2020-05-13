The face-to-face activities of Coimbra Sports professional and grassroots football, as well as administrative functions, remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coimbra players train at home while they cannot work at the club’s CT- (Press Release / Coimbra Sports)

But the planning of the club’s actions does not. The medical and football departments hold periodic remote meetings to align strategies and exchange information. Feasibility of the protocol for returning to training at the CT and monitoring the training of athletes at home are some of the points addressed and studied.

The work at the CT of Coimbra was interrupted on March 18th. Immediately specific training was given to athletes. On April 6, players were given vacation.

Physical activities guided by physiologists and fitness coaches were resumed on May 7, the date of return from vacation. Coimbra still awaits the definitions of the competent bodies to define the date of return of the training in the CT.

-We are living a unique moment without precedents. There are no recommendations, procedures, or even previous cases that can direct us. We look for ways to deal with this situation, thinking primarily about the health of athletes and employees and everyone around them. We remain strong, working to conclude the year and reach the goals set, as they are still possible – says Hissa Elias Moyses, Coimbra Sports manager.

América-MG and Coimbra wait for release

Two clubs from the Minas Gerais first division, América-MG and Coimbra, both with their training centers based in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of BH, still await an official position from the city hall to be able to return to training.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department of Contagem says that it has not received a request to release training without its CT’s, but believes it is difficult to grant authorization, as opening for the training of both teams, would set a precedent for other activities, such as courts sports and activities involving the community.

