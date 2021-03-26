Cognite supports the release of the Mercury version of the OSDU ™ data platform with a range of compatible and complementary products for releasing and contextualizing underground data.

The Open Group, the global independent technology group for vendors that enables diverse business goals to be achieved through technology standards, today announced the launch of the Mercury version of the OSDU data platform. Developed by The Open Group OSDU Forum, the OSDU data platform is a technology-independent, standards-based, open source data platform for the energy industry. The platform stimulates innovation, industrializes data management and reduces time to market for new solutions.

As a member of the OSDU Forum, Cognite is committed to ensuring that its industrial data platform, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is finally integrated with the OSDU data platform and aligned with the OSDU technical standard at launch. Cognite has been involved in the development of the OSDU data platform from the beginning, leading the Mercury R3 testing workflow ensuring that OSDU data platform implementations are consistent and interoperable across different cloud platforms and providers. for interoperability.

Both Cognite and the OSDU Forum are committed to an open standards-based ecosystem and reducing silos to enable secure access to trusted, underground data on a global scale, enabling better decision-making and helping to transform the industry. energetic.

“Cognite was founded to free isolated data from industry value chains and make it available to customers through open and standardized interfaces; they are no longer limited by access to the data, but can effectively use it and view it. results in real time, “says Dr. John Markus Lervik, Cognite Co-Founder and CEO.

Cognite Data Fusion, Cognite’s industrial DataOps platform, accelerates the deployment of OSDU data platform components from data ingestion to actual information for end users. Cognite Data Fusion APIs will comply with the standards defined by the upcoming OSDU technical standard. Additionally, Cognite Data Fusion adds value by allowing full contextualization of data definitions as established by the OSDU Forum in the full data environment. Cognite has also developed features and products so that data on the OSDU data platform can be easily accessed by subject matter experts and used for day-to-day decision making.

Read more

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company helping large-scale digital transformation of heavy goods industries around the world. Its flagship product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is an industrial operations and contextualization platform that puts raw data in a real industrial context to facilitate rapid application and creation of solutions at scale. CDF provides companies with contextualized OT / IT / ET data for the development of solutions that improve security, sustainability, efficiency and revenue. Visit www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005529/en/

Contacts

Michelle Holford

Director of RR. PP. by Cognite

+1 (512) 744-3420 (USA)

+47 482 90 454 (Norway)

michelle.holford@cognite.com