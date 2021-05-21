Cognite Secures $ 150 Million Investment From TCV to Accelerate Industrial Digitization Worldwide

Cognite becomes a unicorn as the funding round raises Cognite’s valuation to $ 1.6 billion, marking one of the largest rounds of private investment for a SaaS company in Europe

Cognite, a world leader in industrial software innovation, today announced that it has signed a $ 150 million investment round with leading global growth capital firm TCV, valuing the company at $ 1.6 billion. This investment represents one of the largest funding rounds for a software as a service (SaaS) company in Europe and confirms that industrial digitization is an upward trend on a global scale. The new round of valuation grants Unicorn status to Cognite.

Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cognite has seen remarkable growth since its founding in 2017, attracting top talent from around the world and working tirelessly to develop, deploy and verify the impact of its industrial software technology. As global growth continues across all industry verticals, there is significant interest from companies in partnering with Cognite. We are pleased to welcome TCV, a world-class growth capital firm, on board, especially given its strong track record of creating and expanding companies specializing in enterprise software globally, ”said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO. by Aker. “This investment shows the growth process that Cognite has lived through so far, and its future potential. In addition, it highlights the significant value creation that is taking place in Aker’s industrial software portfolio, ”he added.

TCV has a broad network and experience in successfully scaling technology companies, such as Netflix, OSIsoft, Splunk, Airbnb, and Spotify. With this new collaboration, Cognite can take advantage of TCV’s experience in expanding industrial software companies on an international scale and complement the previous financing of Accel, a global venture capital company, as both are committed to supporting decisive businesses in their category. This collaboration, together with Cognite’s majority shareholder Aker, will accelerate the large-scale data-driven transformation of traditional industrial sectors to help make them more sustainable and profitable through digitization and data. As part of the transaction, Jake Reynolds, TCV’s general partner with a 20-year career experience in venture capital and technology investing, joins Cognite’s board of directors.

“Cognite is building the future by redefining modern industrial data management. It is emerging as an industry leader with its proven industry software as a service (SaaS) solutions, and it does so as the world turns to digitization to truly transform itself. We look forward to partnering with them to revolutionize the industry as they grow and scale, ”added Jake Reynolds.

Cognite’s flagship industrial data operations (Data Ops) product: Cognite Data Fusion (CDF) is today digitizing asset-intensive industries globally by making industrial data more accessible and meaningful to humans and machines and enabling customers to create value through AI-based applications and solutions. CDF is also an essential tool used by companies to actively participate in the energy transition through data release and contextualization to address transparency, accountability and sustainability. Cognite customers around the world have deployed CDFs, including: bp, Saudi Aramco, Alfa Laval, Statnett, and Mitsubishi.

“Cognite has a strong track record in helping to transform the industry, and since our founding four years ago, we have succeeded in attracting the best global talent, and partnering with leading industrial companies to accelerate modern industrial data management across the globe. world, “said Dr. John Markus Lervik, Cognite CEO and Co-Founder. “The partnership with TCV enables us to expand our software solutions to empower asset-intensive companies to improve their sustainability and profitability of operations, and perfectly complements the extensive industry knowledge provided by our majority shareholder, Aker,” he said. .

Cognite continues its rapid expansion, tripling its valuation since November, in part due to a global collaboration with Microsoft and its inclusion as one of the top 200 independent software vendors (ISVs) worldwide, a partnership with Accel, and demand for post-COVID digitization in all sectors. Cognite was founded in 2017 and is one of the world’s fastest growing industrial software companies, with more than 500 employees spread across offices in Europe, the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

About TCV

Founded in 1995, TCV was established with a clear vision: to capture opportunities in the technology market through a specialized and consistent approach to investing in high-growth companies. Since its inception, the company has built a successful track record of supporting public and private companies that have become dominant players in the Internet, software, financial technology and business IT sectors. TCV has invested more than $ 14 billion to date and has helped guide CEOs in more than 125 strategic acquisitions and IPOs. TCV has invested in cutting edge technology companies such as OSIsoft, Airbnb, Brex, ByteDance, Facebook, Hotmart, Netflix, Peloton, Spotify, Zillow, Clio, Redis Labs, Klarna, Mollie, Nubank, Payoneer, Revolut, Toast, Wealthsimple, and WorldRemit. TCV has successfully executed more than 350 investments across various structures, including mid-stage, final and public company investments, and has offices in Menlo Park, New York and London. For more information on TCV, including a complete list of TCV’s investments, visit https://www.tcv.com/.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company helping large-scale digital transformation of asset-intensive industries around the world. Its main product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is an industrial operations and contextualization platform that puts raw data in a real industrial context to facilitate rapid application and creation of solutions at scale. CDF offers companies contextualized OT / IT / ET data for the development of solutions that improve security, sustainability, efficiency and revenue. Visit www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

