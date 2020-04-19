Last Monday the Brotherhood of Students of Oviedo delivered various hygienic and sanitary materials to the Superior Police Headquarters of Asturias to help in the fight against COVID-19. The donation took place at the General Yagüe Street Police Station in Oviedo and the moment it was made was videotaped and broadcast on social networks, presenting it as something it is not.

“Look at the way to deceive the Spanish. Masks arrive at a police station and put the boxes at the door, they notify the politician on duty and La Sexta for the recording of the event,” it is indicated, along with the images, adding that: when finished, they took the masks to repeat the shot in other police stations.

This is all false.The people who appear in the images are not politicians, as implied, but brothers of the Brotherhood of Students of Holy Week in Oviedo. They themselves explain, on their Facebook account, that they have made “deliveries of hygienic and sanitary material” to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the National Police and the Civil Guard.

“Among the material delivered are disinfectants without bleach, industrial paper rolls, boxes of mineral water, masks and FFP2 masks, the latter donated by the College of Property Administrators of Asturias,” they detail. The Students consider that all these products are “very useful for the police and civil guards in their daily work because this way they can disinfect vehicles and material for public use.”

There is a link between the Brotherhood of Students of Oviedo and the body of the National Police, which is also explained on their Facebook account and which is that the Prevention and Reaction Unit of the National Police Force of Oviedo is the escort of honor. of María Santísima de la Esperanza, head of the Brotherhood.

LA NUEVA ESPAÑA, among other information media, collected and published the news.

