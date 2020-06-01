After its sales fell 90% in March, Platinum Casket Company began assembling a new model.

Far from skyrocketing sales, the pandemic hit casket makers in Mexico, where cremation took over the grave, but one company is trying to overcome the crisis with a model that promises to reduce the risk of contagion.

With a brown color, shiny fittings and oval shapes, the “Coffin Cov” is assembled with steel sheets in a winery in Los Reyes de La Paz, a municipality in the State of Mexico.

“The sale came down because no one used the coffin. Virtually all services, as well as leaving, whether COVID or not COVID, (went) directly to the cremation oven, ”Eduardo López, head of marketing for the Platinum Casket Company, tells ..

The company manufactures around 70 coffins a day, less than half of the conventional coffins it produced before the health crisis. In March its sales had fallen 90%.

In Mexico, those killed by COVID-19 can be cremated or buried, but in the midst of the pandemic cremation was almost de facto imposed.

Most of the bodies – López points out – were transferred from the hospital to the oven, without the need for a drawer, until the health authorities clarified that the burial was not prohibited.

“With this, the situation was compounded and we are already starting to recover a little,” says the marketer.

Funeral sector sources assure that many prefer cremation due to its lower cost, an issue that is not less in the midst of the emergency that leaves 8,597 dead and 78,023 infected in a country of 120 million inhabitants.

López describes the urn as “a metal capsule”, the interior of which is covered with polyethylene, foam and a neoprene tape. It was conceived in this way so that “in the event of a fissure, no liquid would drain,” he explains.

In this way, it seeks to generate “trust” among the buyers, the funeral homes, and the bereaved.

With half a century in the market, the company exports to Puerto Rico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“In Mexico there is no authority that tells you ‘I certify it with this quality’, but the best judge is the funeral client,” says López.

