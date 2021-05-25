“Coffee with the aroma of a woman” on Telemundo: Date and Time

Telemundo Everything you need to know about the premiere of “Café con aroma de mujer” on Telemundo.

Telemundo today premieres “Café con aroma de mujer”, a melodrama starring the actors William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos. The series will air on the network beginning today, Tuesday, May 25, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

“Café con aroma” focuses on the story of Gaviota (Laura Londoño) and Sebastián (William Levy), who will have to overcome the resistance of the Vallejo family, the loves of the past and the obstacle of belonging to different worlds and social classes.

Telemundo’s new dramatic bet is an inspiring contemporary version full of romance and passion, and with the imposing panoramic views of the Colombian Coffee Axis.

Play

VideoVideo related to “café con aroma de mujer” on telemundo: premiere date and time2021-05-25T08: 00: 00-04: 00

The cast of the series is made up of personalities such as Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomeque, Mábel Moreno, Katherine Vélez, Juan David Agudelo, María Teresa Barreto, Laura Archbold, Luces Velásquez, Andrés Toro, Yarlo Ruiz, Luis Eduardo Motoa, among other great stars. .

The new version of “Café con aroma de mujer” is a RCN Televisión production in collaboration with Telemundo and was written by Adriana Suárez, Javier Giraldo and Paola Cazares.

Telenovela heartthrob William Levy returns to Spanish-language television with the new Telemundo production that promises to break audience records in the United States.

“Café con aroma de mujer” hits the screens of Telemundo to replace the television series “Looking for Frida”.

What you should know about the premiere of “Café con aroma de mujer” on Telemundo:

PREMIERE DAY: Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 10:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Telemundo, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-speaking television network.

FREQUENCY OF TRANSMISSION: Monday through Friday at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHAT THE STORY IS FOCUSED ON: “Café con aroma de mujer” tells the story of Gaviota (Laura Londoño) and Sebastián (William Levy), who will have to overcome the resistance of the Vallejo family, the loves of the past and the obstacle of belonging to different worlds and social classes.

LEADING PLAYERS: William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos.

CAST: Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomeque, Mábel Moreno, Katherine Vélez, Juan David Agudelo, María Teresa Barreto, Laura Archbold, Luces Velásquez, Andrés Toro, Yarlo Ruiz, Luis Eduardo Motoa, Caterin Escobar, Raúl Ocampo, Pedro Gilmore, Marcelo Dos Santos, Rodrigo Candamil, Ramiro Meneses, Laura Junco, Dailyn Valdivieso, Jorge López, Mario Duarte, among others.

PRODUCTION: The television series was produced by RCN Televisión in collaboration with Telemundo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SERIES ONLINE: The episodes of “Café con aroma de mujer” will be available on the Telemundo application, a completely free tool for Android and iOS devices.

Fans of the project will also be able to enjoy the outcome of the story through the official Telemundo website.

WHERE THE RECORDINGS WERE MADE: “Café con aroma de mujer” was recorded in impressive locations in Colombia and the United States: In the Eje Cafetero and Bogotá in Colombia and in the United States, in New York City.