COFFEE TALK | Mayor Francis Suarez interviews singer Marc Anthony

June 14, 2021 June 13, 2021

This Monday, June 14, Mayor Francis Suarez will have a revealing interview with the American singer of Puerto Rican origin Marc Anthony in his space “Cafecito Talk”.

Suarez uploaded this Sunday on his social networks, which would be a preview of the welcome to whom he considers his friend for a long time, a very special person known not only in Miami but throughout the world.

Tune In Tomorrow #CafecitoTeaser ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ebrOU1uRK9 – Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) June 13, 2021

