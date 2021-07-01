Coffee, sugar cane and corn are affected by third day of frost in Brazil

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Jul 1 (.) – Several agricultural areas in Brazil were affected by a third day of frost on Thursday, which affected corn, coffee and sugar cane, as well as products for local markets such as beans. , potatoes and tomatoes, according to the Rural Clima consultancy.

In a note to clients, Rural Clima said that the frosts affected the west and north of the state of Sao Paulo, the triangle of Minas Gerais, the southwest of Goiás and some areas of the south of the state of Minas Gerais.

“It has affected coffee, sugar cane, pastures, potatoes, corn, beans and tomatoes,” said Marco Antonio dos Santos, a meteorologist for Rural Climate.

The corn crop, possibly the hardest hit by this week’s frost, could be reduced by 6 million tonnes, he added.

“We were expecting a second corn crop of around 62 to 65 million tons. Now we can safely say that it will be below 60 million tons,” he said.

Paraná, Brazil’s second-largest corn-producing state, was hit hard by frost in the last two days, but not as bad on Thursday.

On Wednesday, frosts affected most of the sugarcane areas in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producing state.

The second maize crop in Brazil had already been heavily affected by the drought, which had reduced the potential harvest by 20 million tons.

The polar mass over central Brazil may cause new frosts on Friday, Rural Clima added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Written by Tatiana Bautzer. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)