15 minutes. The American chain of coffee shops Starbucks announced Monday that throughout this week it will reopen 85% of its stores in the United States (USA). The company had closed 46% of its stores as a consequence of the crisis unleashed by the new coronavirus.

Starbucks expects to be able to have more than 90% of its facilities open by early June. However, he warned that in many places only takeout food and drinks will be served. In addition, hours of attention will be limited.

After hearing the news, the company’s shares rose 3% in the market, after the closing of the Wall Street exchange.

“With governments, healthcare professionals, businesses and citizens working together, there is evidence that many markets have ‘flattened the curve’ and are now beginning to see a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 ” This was stated by the executive director, Kevin Johnson, in a letter to the employees collected by the Business Insider media.

According to the director, starting this week the company, which maintained the salary of its employees, stop paying workers who are healthy and don’t show up in their posts.

Minor earnings

In any case, Starbucks pointed out that people considered “high risk”, which include people with health problems that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 or who live with health workers, will be able to take advantage of an emergency plan and not come.

In the first quarter of 2020, Starbucks achieved $ 6 billion in revenue. That is, 5% less than in the same period of 2019, as a consequence of the pandemic.

According to his predictions, the impact of COVID-19 will be more noticeable in the second quarter of the year and will be moderated in the third.

The announcement coincides with the decision of 7 US states (Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia), in addition to Puerto Rico, to begin the reopening of some businesses such as restaurants, gyms and beauty salons. .