Coffee in quantity can intensify eye diseases with risk of blindness



An excessive intake of caffeine, which is defined as more than 480 mg, that is, the equivalent of 4 cups, is associated with a possible increase in intraocular pressure.

Coffee is one of the most consumed natural stimulants in the world, it is delicious and aromatic. In addition, its antioxidant content is usually related to some health benefits, however recently specialists emphasize the side effects associated with an excessive intake of caffeine. Recently a new international multicenter study found that consuming large amounts of caffeine per day, can increase the risk of glaucoma more than three times for those with a genetic predisposition to higher eye pressure.

Said research work was directed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is the first to demonstrate a genetic-dietary interaction in glaucoma. The study results published in the June print issue of Ophthalmology and suggest that patients with a strong family history of glaucoma should cut back on caffeine. It is worth mentioning that the study findings are particularly relevant considering that glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. And based on this, his objective was focused on analyze the impact of caffeine intake on glaucoma and intraocular pressure (IOP), which refers to the pressure inside the eye. It is well known that the latter is an important parameter in ocular health, therefore when pressure is high it is considered an integral risk factor for glaucoma. Although of course, there are also other factors that contribute to this condition. In addition, among the most worrying data that motivate prevention is that patients generally experience few or no symptoms, until the disease progresses and they have vision loss.

The researchers of this recent study previously published a paper in which the following was suggested: a high caffeine intake increases the risk of high-tension open-angle glaucoma among people with a family history of the disease. In this new study, according to statements by lead author Louis R. Pasquale, Vice President of Ophthalmology Research at Mount Sinai Health System. They showed that an adverse relationship between high caffeine intake and glaucoma is evident only between those with the highest genetic risk score for elevated eye pressure.

What did the study consist of? A team of researchers used the UK Biobank, a large-scale, population-based biomedical database that has the advantage of being endorsed by various health and government agencies. To conduct the study, analyzed the records of more than 120,000 participants between 2006 and 2010. Participants were between 39 and 73 years old and provided their health records along with DNA samples, collected to generate data. They responded to repeated dietary questionnaires that focused on the amount of caffeinated foods and drinks they consumed each day, specific types and portion sizes. Complementary to this and as an important part of the study, they also answered questions about their vision, including details about a possible family history of glaucoma. Three years after the start of the study, their intraocular pressure was checked and their eyes were measured. The researchers first looked at the relationship between caffeine intake, intraocular pressure, and self-reported glaucoma by running multivariate analyzes.

What were the findings? The researchers found that high caffeine intake was not associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure or glaucoma in general; however, among participants with the strongest genetic predisposition to elevated intraocular pressure, about 25% had higher caffeine consumption which was associated with a higher IOP and a higher prevalence of glaucoma. In a nutshell and more specifically: those who consumed the most caffeine daily, that is, more than 480 milligrams (that’s the equivalent of four cups of coffee), they had a 0.35 mmHg higher IOP. Additionally, those in the highest genetic risk score category who consumed more than 321 milligrams of caffeine per day (approximately three cups of coffee) had a prevalence of glaucoma 3.9 times higher in comparison with those who drank little or no caffeine.

These types of discoveries undoubtedly come as a good reference to create more specific dietary guidelines, for people who suffer from glaucoma and who constantly request medical recommendations to protect their sight through lifestyle changes. It also adds to the growing body of scientific evidence, in which Cautious consumption of caffeine is recommended as a general health measure. And in a much more specific way, in those people with a higher genetic risk of glaucoma, they will undoubtedly benefit from the moderation of their caffeine consumption.

