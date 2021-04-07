Coffee Futures Rise As Global Supply Threat: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Arabica coffee, the type of bean Starbucks Corp. uses to make its lattes and other popular beverages, rose as much as 4.3% to $ 1.273 a pound in New York on Tuesday amid signs of a supply deficit. The world will be 7.5 million bags short for this season’s growing cycle starting in October, following a prospect of reduced production in Brazil, the top producer, according to Citigroup analysts, including Aakash Doshi. The rally, the biggest since February, marks a sea change for coffee, which fell 10% last month along with commodity markets generally on concerns about the pace of the global recovery.

Original Note: Arabica Coffee Futures Surge on Global Supply Threat: Chart

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP