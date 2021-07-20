Coffee does not cause palpitations, according to a new study

Coffee doesn’t make your heart beat, study finds 0:52

. – Are you worried that coffee will make your heart pound, and not in a good way? A new study ends the fear that your daily fuel will give you palpitations, or cardiac arrhythmia, as doctors call it. In fact, the habit of drinking coffee is associated with a lower risk of developing an arrhythmia, such as atrial fibrillation in the one where the heart races, or palpitations in the chest, according to the study.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, analyzed the coffee consumption of more than 386,000 people over a three-year period and compared it to rates of cardiac arrhythmia, including atrial fibrillation.

After adjusting for demographics, lifestyle habits, and diseases and conditions that could cause heart palpitations, “each additional cup of regular coffee consumed was associated with a 3% lower risk of arrhythmia,” wrote Dr. Gregory Marcus, study author, arrhythmia specialist, and professor in the Division of Cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Observing the “coffee gene”

The researchers also looked at genes known to be related to these types of coffee effects.

The CYP1A2 gene, sometimes called the “coffee gene,” contributes to the metabolism of caffeine. People with a properly working gene (which can be affected by lifestyle habits like smoking) metabolize coffee at a normal rate. That means they can, for the most part, drink coffee without being affected.

But when that gene mutates, the rate at which the body metabolizes the coffee can be slower, and the high from the coffee could last longer or be felt more strongly.

In its genetic analysis, the study found no significant association between impaired coffee metabolism and arrhythmia risk.

The idea that coffee makes the heart flutter was born out of small, old studies, including one that focused exclusively on male physicians, wrote Marcus and his team at the University of California, San Francisco.

Today, science has a different opinion. In fact, a “review of 201 meta-analyzes found that moderate coffee consumption is probably more beneficial than detrimental to health,” wrote Marcus.

In addition, a number of “potential health benefits of caffeine and coffee in particular have emerged, such as reduced cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and overall mortality,” according to the study.